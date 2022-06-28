PREP BASEBALL: Titans double down Panthers; Rams top Falcons

Lewis Central 10, Creston 0: The Titans held the Panthers to just one hit in the game while connecting for 10 hits themselves.

The Titan's bats helped build a strong lead quickly as the Titans scored two runs in the first inning and five more in the second before scoring one more in the third inning and two more in the fourth to win the game in five innings.

Junior Payton Fort led the game with three hits, all of which were four doubles, and had two RBIs. Senior JC Dermody earned the win on the mound after allowing one hit and striking out nine batters in four innings.

Creston;000;00X;X;–;0

Lewis Central;251;20X;X;–;10

Lewis Central 15, Creston 1: The Titans built a 6-0 lead after three innings before exploding for nine runs in the fourth inning to end the game in five innings in game two of this Hawkeye 10 double header.

Senior Britton Bond and sophomore Luke Woltmann each had two hits for the Titans. Woltman co-led the team with three RBIs. Senior Aron Harrington also had three RBIs to go with a hit.

Junior Ty Thomson earned a solid win on the mound after pitching for 4.1 innings and striking out 10 batters while allowing just two hits.

Creston (11-15);000;10X;X;–;1

Lewis Central (24-2);;213;90X;X;–;15

Glenwood 11, St. Albert 4: The Rams connected for 14 hits to defeat the Falcons for the second time this season.

Seniors Jayme Fritts and Austin Patton each had three hits for the Rams. Junior Evan Soergel led Glenwood with four RBIs with two hits.

Senior DJ Weilage led St. Albert with two hits.

Glenwood improves to 13-9 overall while St. Albert falls to 15-14 overall.

Underwood 12, Nodaway Valley 0: The Eagles scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull away and beat the Wolverines in five innings.

Senior Jake Reimer led the Eagles with three hits and had three RBIs and sophomore Jack Vanfossan added two more hits for Underwood. Eighth-grader Garrett Luett earned the win on the mound after pitching through all five innings, striking out eight batters, and allowing just one hit.

Nodaway Valley (13-4);000;00X;0;–;0

Underwood (18-2);240;60X;X;–;12

Woodbury Central 14, Tri-Center 0: The Wildcats held the Trojans to just two hits for this game while scoring eight runs within the first two innings of the game.

Senior Jaxon Johnson and freshman Lincoln Thomas had a hit for the Trojans.

Tri-Center (16-4);000;00X;X;–;0

Woodbury Central (17-5);531;50X;X;–;14

West Monona 3, AHSTW 2: After scoring two runs in the opening inning, the Vikings were unable to push any more runs home allowing the Spartans to rally back for the win in Avoca.

Sophomore Nick Denning led AHSTW with two hits.

West Monona (6-10);000;210;0;–;3

AHSTW (7-13);200;000;0;–;2

Kingsley-Pierson 12, Treynor 4: The Panthers scored the first seven runs of the game and looked to run away early from the Cardinals. Treynor scored four runs in the top of the sixth to make things interesting, but the Panthers responded with five runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the game out of reach.

Sophomore Holden Minahan and junior Mason Yochum had two hits each for the Cardinals.

Treynor (12-9);000;004;0;–;4

Kingsley-Pierson (20-4);201;045;0;–;12