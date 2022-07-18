PREP BASEBALL: Titans fall in heartbreak to Warriors

No. 3 seeded Lewis Central baseball only had three hits and committed two costly errors as they were upset by No. 6 seed Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5-4 in eight innings at the Iowa High School State Baseball Tournament in Iowa City.

Both teams scored four runs in the first seven innings to force extra innings but a controversial two-out dropped third strike with two outs gave the Warriors the lead.

After sitting the Warriors down 1-2-3 in the top half of the first, Lewis Central took advantage of two walks to get on base, Devin Nailor then hit a two-out RBI single to put the Titans on the board first with a 1-0 lead after the first inning.

The Warriors, however, replied with an unearned run in the top of the second to knot the game up 1-1 after two innings.

The Warriors then tallied up two runs off an RBI single and scored another off a balk to take a 3-1 lead over the Titans midway through the third inning.

The Titans cut into the lead with a ground-out RBI from Britton Bond to score JC Dermody, who hit a lead-off triple to trim the lead to 3-2 in favor of SB-L after three complete innings.

The Titans then surged in front after an RBI from Dermody tied it up at 3-3 and a run walked in soon after to give L.C. a 4-3 lead after four complete innings.

The Warriors just would not go away as a one-out RBI single tied the game once again at 4-4 midway through the sixth inning and then caught two Titans trying to steal bases to bring the game into the seventh inning, still at a 4-4 tie.

Aaron Harrington caught two foul balls to strand two Warrior runners, thus giving Lewis Central a chance to walk off the game. The Titans got a runner on first with just one out, but couldn’t push in the game-winning run.

So, the crowd was treated to free baseball in Iowa City.

The Warriors brought home a two-out run after a delayed call at first base after the ball ricocheted off of Titan’s catcher Britton Bond and off the Warrior batter Scott Kroll's leg, however, the teams played on and Sergeant Bluff-Luton took a 5-4 lead.

Down to their last three outs, L.C. needed a run to extend the game. But the Titans went down 1-2-3

Dermody threw eight strikeouts on the mound for Lewis Central on 111 pitches.

Lewis Central ends its season with a record of 31-4.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (31-11);012;001;01;–;5

Lewis Central (31-4);101;200;00;–;4