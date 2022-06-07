PREP BASEBALL: Titans reign over Monarchs after second inning and Nailor’s no-hitter

Class 3A No. 7 Lewis Central baseball’s bats exploded in the bottom of the second and senior Devin Nailor threw a no-hitter to propel the Titans to a 15-0 win over Denison-Schleswig in four innings.

Nailor threw a no-hitter to help the Titans make short work of the Monarchs at Lewis Central on Tuesday evening. After getting eight runs in the bottom of the second inning, Nailor says the game just felt easier to him.

“Feels good, but when the team puts up eight runs in the second inning it gives you some breathing room,” Nailor said. “The bats got us a big lead which allowed me to just throw strikes and the team did the rest of the work around the field.”

“There’s no secrets to having successful pitching,” Titans coach Jim Waters said. “If you can control your off speed pitches and then put a fastball in for a strike, good things are going to happen. It’s tough to get hits when you have guys who can change the speeds of their pitches. I really tip my hat to Devin.”

Nailor allowed just two walks and struck out two batters on just 42 total pitches for the game.

The Titan bats made for a quick first inning thus making Coach Waters challenge his Titans to pick up the intensity in the next time out. Waters was pleased with what he saw in the second inning compared to the first.

“In the first inning we didn’t compete with our bats very well in that first inning,” Waters said. “We got the job done in the second inning and competed way better and the guys really picked it up. When you build an eight-run lead like that, the pitcher can really take a sigh a relax a bit. It gives them room to play a bit and you’ve got the momentum.”

The Titans then put the game away with another run in the third inning and walked off with the win after plating six runs in the fourth. Clinching the win and keeping the Titans undefeated in Hawkeye 10 play.

Nailor and the Titans like the start they’ve had to this season, but are far from satisfied with lots of baseball ahead.

“We’re not done,” Nailor said. “There’s a lot of games yet to play and we still got some things to work on, but we’ll keep things rolling.”

Luke Woltmann led the Titans with three hits on the evening with three RBIs. Casey Clair also hit a home run in the game and had two RBIs.

Lewis Central returns to action on Thursday when they play at Atlantic for a 7:30 p.m. game.

Denison-Schleswig (3-8) 000 0XX X — 0

Lewis Central (11-2) 081 6XX X — 15