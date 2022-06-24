PREP BASEBALL: Titans rule over Monarchs; Trojans end skid

Lewis Central 15, Denison-Schleswig 3: The bats lit up the scoreboard for the Titans as 11 hits helped L.C. score at least one run in each inning, therefore, ending the game in five innings.

Seniors JC Dermody, Britton Bond, Aron Harrington, and sophomore Luke Woltmann all had two hits for Lewis Central. Dermody also earned the win on the mound after pitching through three innings, striking out eight batters, and not allowing any hits.

The Titans have now won 17 consecutive games and improved to 14-0 in Hawkeye 10 play.

Lewis Central (21-2);345;12X;X;– 15

Denison-Schleswig (7-15);000;30X;X;– 3

Tri-Center 7, Missouri Valley 5: The Trojans ended a three-game skid with a road win at Missouri Valley on Thursday night.

The Trojans scored two runs in the second, third, and fourth inning to lead by as much as 6-1 before the Big Reds tried to mount a comeback. However, the Trojans hung on as junior Sean McGee earned the win on the mound after pitching for 6.2 innings and striking out 11 batters, and allowing four hits.

Freshman Cael Corrin led Tri-Center with three hits. Freshman Carter Kunze and junior Michael Turner had two hits for T.C.

Tri-Center (15-3);022;200;1;– 7

Missouri Valley (8-11);001;020;2;– 5

LeMars 10, Thomas Jefferson 6: The Yellow Jackets took an early 6-3 lead midway through the third inning before the Bulldogs finished the game with seven unanswered runs to take game one of this doubleheader.

Sophomore Kayden Rubio and freshman Kendall Bell each had two hits for the Yellow Jackets.

Thomas Jefferson;141;000;0;– 6

LeMars;301;141;0;– 10

LeMars 16, Thomas Jefferson 3: The Yellow Jackets tied the game at 2-2 midway through the third inning, but the Bulldogs scored 12 runs in the bottom of the third inning to put the game out of reach and win in five innings.

Freshman Nate Anderson, senior Sam Shanno, freshman Garrett Denman, and freshman Kendall Bell all had a hit for the Yellow Jackets.

Thomas Jefferson (1-23);002;01X;X;– 3

LeMars (11-17);0212;20X;X;– 16

Glenwood 4, Red Oak 2: The Rams scored three runs in the bottom of the first and one in the bottom of the first to win this Hawkeye 10 game.

Senior Jayme Fritts led the Rams with two hits and an RBI and junior Risto Lappala earned the win on the mound after pitching for 5.2 innings. Lappala struck out four batters and allowed three hits.

Red Oak (9-13);002;000;0;– 2

Glenwood (11-9);300;100;0;– 4

Underwood 10, Treynor 2: Underwood scored three runs in the first inning to take an early lead. Trey nor would eventually bring the game back within a run midway through the third inning 3-2, but Underwood began pulling away with four more runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Sophomore Jack Vanfossan led Underwood with three hits, and eighth-grader Garrett Luett led the team with four RBIs. Sophomore Mason Boothby earned the win on the mound for the Eagles after pitching through all seven innings.

Junior Jaxon Schumacher and seniors Brady Coffman and AJ Schiltz all had two hits for Treynor.

Treynor (10-8);011;000;0;– 2

Underwood (16-2);304;003;0;– 10

AHSTW 9, Logan-Magnolia 8: Midway through the fifth inning, the Panthers led the Vikings 8-0. However, AHSTW scored a run in the bottom of the fifth and another in the sixth. Then scored seven runs in the top of the seventh to complete an incredible comeback on the road.

Juniors Brayden Lund and Kolby Weihs, eighth-grader Austin Christansen, and freshman Charlie Lane, all had two hits for the Vikings. Lane earned the win on the mound after pitching for 4.2 innings.

AHSTW;000;011;7;– 9

Logan-Magnolia;032;030;0;– 8

AHSTW 9, Logan-Magnolia 8: After falling behind 4-0 within the first two innings the Vikings scored four runs in the top of the third to tie the game and then scored a key run in the top of the fifth. The Vikings and Panthers each scored two runs in the sixth and seventh allowing the Vikes to skim by with the one-run win.

Juniors Jacob Coon and Brayden Lund along with eighth-grader Austin Christansen all had two hits in the game. Lund also had four RBIs to go with his hits and would also earn the win on the mound for the Vikings after pitching for five innings and striking out eight batters and allowing four hits.

AHSTW (6-12);004;012;2;– 9

Logan-Magnolia (4-19);130;002;2;– 8