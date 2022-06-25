PREP BASEBALL: Titans shutout Atlantic; TC, Underwood, Treynor earn wins

Lewis Central 12, Atlantic 0: The Titan bats took a bit to get in a groove but a run in the first, third, and four in the fourth to build a 6-1 lead midway through the contest.

However, the Titans scored six in the top of the sixth and held the Trojans scoreless in the bottom half of the inning to close the game in six innings.

Junior Payton Fort led Lewis Central with two hits and also had three RBIs. Senior Britton Bond led the Titans with five RBIs in this game and had a hit as well. Bond also earned the win on the mound after pitching through five innings. Bond allowed three hits and struck out six batters.

Lewis Central (22-2) 101 406 X – 12

Atlantic (6-15) 000 100 X – 1

Glenwood 2, Abraham Lincoln 0: The Rams plated a run in the third and fourth inning to inch by the Lynx in Council Bluffs on Friday night.

Seniors Austin Patton and Jayme Fritts were two of five Ram players who had a hit. The senior duo each had an RBI as well. Sophomore Kayden Anderson earned the win on the mound for the Rams after allowing just three hits to the Lynx and striking out 11 batters.

Glenwood (12-9) 001 100 0 – 2

Abraham Lincoln (15-12) 000 000 0 – 0

Sioux City West 17, Thomas Jefferson 7: The Yellow Jackets had 10 errors in this game and the Wolverines took advantage to win the game in five innings.

Thomas Jefferson 304 00X X – 7

Sioux City North 746 00X X – 17

Sioux City West 14, Thomas Jefferson 2: The Wolverines connected for 17 hits in this game to ultimately win this Missouri River Conference game.

Junior Jacob Lesley and freshman Aaron Grell each had two hits for the Yellow Jackets in this game.

Thomas Jefferson (1-25) 001 01X X – 2

Sioux City West (12-15) 246 20X X – 14

Tri-Center 16, Audubon 6: After being tied 5-5 after two innings, the Trojans took a one-run lead in the third inning then broke the game open with nine runs in the fourth inning to pull away from the upset-minded Wheelers in five innings.

Freshman Lincoln Thomas and senior Justice Weers each had two hits for the Trojans. Junior Michael Turner also had a hit for Tri-Center in the win.

Audubon (11-9) 410 10X X – 6

Tri-Center (16-3) 231 91X X – 16

Treynor 4, Missouri Valley 3: The Cardinals edged past the Big Reds in Treynor on senior night after scoring three quick runs in the bottom of the first and then held off Missouri Valley’s late rally attempt.

Seniors Brady Coffman, Kaden Snyder, AJ Schiltz, and sophomore Charlie Schrage all had a hit for the Cardinals. Snyder earned the win on the mound after pitching for 6.1 innings, allowing four hits and striking out five batters.

Missouri Valley (8-12) 002 000 1 – 3

Treynor (11-8) 300 100 0 – 4

Underwood 10, Creston 4: The Panthers scored first in the opening inning, but the Eagles would score the next 10 runs to pull away and fend off the Panther for the rest of the game.

Senior Easton Eledge led Underwood with three hits, sophomore Mason Boothby led the team with four RBIs, and sophomore Gus Bashore earned the win on the mound after pitching for five innings allowing four hits and striking out three batters.

Creston (11-13) 100 003 0 – 4

Underwood (17-2) 043 030 0 – 10

AHSTW 3, IKM-Manning 0: Sophomore Nick Denning pitched a no-hitter for the Vikings to beat the Wolves in Avoca. Denning also struck out five batters.

Eighth-grader Austin Christansen led the Vikings with two hits and junior Brayden Lund had a hit as well.

IKM-Manning (7-12) 000 000 0 – 0

AHSTW (7-12) 001 110 0 – 3

Riverside 1, Logan-Magnolia 0: The Bulldogs scored the lone run of the game in the third inning to defeat the Panthers in Oakland on Friday night.

Sophomore Grady Jeppesen was one of four Bulldogs who had a hit and also had the only RBI of the game. Sophomore Kaeden Pleas earned the win on the mound for Riverside after striking out seven batters and giving up five hits.

Logan-Magnolia (4-20) 000 000 0 – 0

Riverside(5-16) 001 000 0 – 1