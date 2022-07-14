PREP BASEBALL: Titans to face Warriors as 3A’s third seed

The Class 3A state tournament pairings have been released. Lewis Central will be the tournament's No. 3 seed and will play against the No. 6 seed Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Despite being ranked No. 1 in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 3A poll, the Titans were awarded the No. 3 seed behind Western Dubuque (29-11) who was rated the No. 2 seed, and Davenport Assumption (30-6) who was given the top seed in the 3A bracket.

After first learning about the seedings earlier on Thursday it seems Lewis Central still has some respect to gain from the eastern side of the state.

“I thought we were a solid No. 2 for the tournament but we like our match-up with Sergeant Bluff,” Lewis Central head coach Jim Waters said. “Assumption and Lewis Central are the only teams coming in with single-digit losses, so we thought we were right there, but we are definitely going to use this as motivation.

“We’ve already played and beaten some of the best 4A schools so we have no doubts that we can compete with the best 3A schools, but no matter what happens in this tournament, our guys are going to come ready to play. I think we’re just starting to peak. We’ve been playing very solid defense, the pitching has been performing at a very high level, and the bats have been doing well.”

Nonetheless, the Titans are eager to pursue a state championship. Standing in the way in the state quarterfinals is Sergeant Bluff-Luton. The Warriors averaged about eight hits a game and were one of the top two teams in the Missouri River Conference.

The Titans like their match-up with the Warriors and are ready to make a point to the rest of the field.

“We played at Sergeant Bluff last year and we had a really good game against them last time,” Waters said. “They have seven guys back from that team last year and have been playing some very decent baseball to get to state.

“Our goal again is going to be to strike first, draw first blood, and put the pressure on them. We like our chances, but it’s the state tournament and we’ll be ready to play and make our push for a title run.”

The Titans defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8-1 on June 26, 2021, which was the last time these two teams met.

The Titans and Warriors will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday afternoon at Duane Banks Baseball Stadium in Iowa City. Tickets will be $10 and can be purchased on the IHSAA website.