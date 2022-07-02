PREP BASEBALL: Titans win tight battle, Cyclones late push beats Eagles

Lewis Central 3, Southeast Polk 1: Class 3A No. 2 Lewis Central earned another solid win on Friday night to boost its win streak to 24 games.

The Rams broke the ice in the top of the second inning to take a short-lived 1-0 lead. The Titans tied the game 1-1 after the bottom half of the second. The Titans would then score two runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead and would shut out the Rams for the rest of the night to clinch the victory in Council Bluffs.

Ty Thomson led L.C. with two hits. Casey Clair and Luke Woltmann each had an RBI in the game. Woltmann also had a hit for the Titans. JC Dermody earned the win on the mound after pitching for 6.1 innings, allowing five hits, and striking out nine batters in the win.

Southeast Polk (19-17) 010 000 0 – 1

Lewis Central (28-2) 010 200 0 – 3

Harlan 6, Underwood 1: After taking a slim 1-0 in the first inning, the Cyclones held Class 2A No. 8 Underwood scoreless for the rest of the game and scored five runs in the fifth inning and one more in the sixth to seize control of the game.

Clayton Luett led Underwood with two hits, and eighth-grader Garrett Luett had a hit and an RBI.

Harlan (22-7) 000 051 0 – 6

Underwood (20-3) 100 000 0 – 1