PREP BASEBALL: Yellow Jackets stomp Polar Bears to snap losing streak

Thomas Jefferson scored 16 runs in the bottom of the third to ultimately end a 49-game losing streak and defeat Des Moines North 18-0 in four innings.

The Yellow Jackets connected for 11 hits in the game as eight different players had at least one hit. Meanwhile, the Yellow Jacket's defense held the Polar Bears to just one hit for the night. Yellow Jackets coach Tom Giles was pleased to see it all come together for a complete performance on Friday night.

“We finally got some timely hits to bring some runners home,” Giles said. “We’ve been playing better defense this year and Garrett Denman threw an awesome game on the mound. And batting-wise, we’ve had many times where we’ve had runners on base with one or nobody out and then stranded them.

“We kept working on trying to get those timely hits and get those RBIs and tonight finally, everything just clicked. It’s really good to see things go in a positive way for the kids. We’re still a very young team, our core is mostly based on freshman, but they work hard and are baseball savvy kids.”

Freshmen Garrett Denman and Kendall Bell along with junior Garrett Foster all had two hits for T.J. Denman also earned the win on the mound for the Yellow Jackets after allowing just one hit and one walk, and striking out seven batters through four pitched innings.

“I told the kids to savor the moment but respect the game,” Giles said. “We’ve been on the other side of these games a few times. Still, everything went right for us in this game, we pitched well, we hit well, and had good base running. Everything was on point. I’m extremely happy for our guys. But we’re not satisfied with this, we’re going to get back to work on the next day, this team is young, but has potential. We have to keep working and keep improving.”

Des Moines North (0-11) 000 0XX X – 0

Thomas Jefferson (1-13) 2016 XXX X – 18

Lewis Central 10, Atlantic 0

In a game that was rescheduled from Thursday, the Titans scored nine of their runs within the first three innings to make short work of the Trojans in five innings in Council Bluffs on Friday afternoon and improve to 7-0 in Hawkeye 10 play.

Junior Casey Clair and senior JC Dermody each had two hits for the Titans. Clair also co-led the team with two RBIs. Junior Payton Fort also accounted for two RBIs and had a hit. Senior Trenton Johnette got the win on the mound for Lewis Central after pitching through four innings and allowing just two hits and striking out two batters.

Atlantic (2-8-1) 000 00X X – 0

Lewis Central (12-2) 225 1XX X – 10

Dowling Catholic 7, Abraham Lincoln 0

The Maroons scored two runs in the second and five more in the third to pull away from the Lynx in West Des Moines on Friday evening.

Abraham Lincoln (10-8) 000 000 0 – 0

Dowling Catholic (14-4) 025 000 0 – 7

Tri-Center 11, Logan-Magnolia 1

The Trojans came out and scored three in the first inning to take an early lead. Lo-Ma and T.C. traded runs in the third inning, but the Trojans began running away with the game after five runs in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth to end the game after five innings.

Junior Michael Turner had four hits in the game including a home run. Sophomore Isaac Wohlhuter had three hits for the Trojans and had a team-high three RBIs. Senior Justice Weers got the win on the mound after surrendering just one hit and striking out eight batters.

Tri- Center 301 52X X – 11

Logan- Magnolia 001 00X X – 1

Tri-Center 12, Logan-Magnolia 7

After falling behind 2-1 through the first two innings Tri-Center scored four runs in the top of the third and five in the fourth to pull away from the upset-minded Panthers and sweep this Western Iowa Conference doubleheader.

Senior Alex Corrin led the Trojans with three hits and four RBIs. Senior Jaxon Johnson, Turner, and Wohlhuter all added two hits each for the Trojans. Senior Sean McGee was credited with the win on the mound for T.C.

Tri-Center (11-0) 104 500 2 – 12

Logan-Magnolia (2-11) 201 002 2 – 7

Glenwood 3, Clarinda 1

The Rams went into Clarinda and upset the Class 2A No. 3 Clarinda Cardinals in game one of this Hawkeye 10 doubleheader.

The Cardinals struck first with a run in the bottom of the second, but the Rams answered with a run in the top of the third and took the lead in the top of the fourth, and made it 3-1 after another run in the sixth.

Sophomore Trent Patton led the Rams with two hits. Senior Jayme Fritts earned the win for Glenwood after pitching three innings.

Glenwood 001 101 0 – 3

Clarinda 010 000 0 – 1

Clarinda 6, Glenwood 4

The Cardinals scored a pair of runs in the third inning to take an early lead. However, the Rams answered with three runs in the fourth to take the lead. However, Clarinda would score four of the last five runs of the game to split the Friday night doubleheader.

Sophomore Kayden Anderson led the Rams with three hits.

Glenwood (7-4) 000 301 0 – 4

Clarinda (9-3) 002 031 0 – 6

Underwood 9, IKM-Manning 0

After scoring two runs in the second inning, the Eagles took control with a five-run fourth inning to pull away from the Wolves in Manilla on Friday night.

Seniors Jake Reimer and Kaiden Rodenburg each had two hits to co-lead Underwood. Rodenburg also led the team with three RBIs. Sophomore Mason Boothby got the win on the mound after pitching through six innings and allowing just two hits and striking out nine batters.

Underwood (9-1) 020 520 0 – 9

IKM-Manning (6-6) 000 000 0 – 0

Riverside 8, Missouri Valley 5

The Bulldogs scored four runs in the first and fifth inning to hold off the Big Reds for their third win of the season in Oakland on Friday night.

Dalton Smith, Grady Jeppesen, and Aiden Bell all had two hits for the Bulldogs. Bell co-led Riverside with two RBIs with Garrett Hough who also had two RBIs and one hit. Kaeden Pleas earned the win for the Bulldogs pitching 6.2 innings and striking out three batters and giving up 10 hits.

Missouri Valley (6-6) 020 100 2 – 5

Riverside (3-11) 400 040 0 – 8

Audubon 12, AHSTW 2

Though neither team scored until the third inning, the Wheelers plated five runs and then three more in the fourth and a pair each in the fifth and sixth inning to end the game in six innings.

Brayden Lund led the Vikings with two hits and two RBIs.

Audubon (6-6) 005 322 X – 12

AHSTW (2-8) 002 000 X – 2