After big offseason, Royals confident they can compete again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The buzz was evident from the moment that Whit Merrifield walked into the Royals clubhouse at spring training.

He hadn’t felt it for a while.

After four consecutive losing seasons, including back-to-back 100-loss campaigns, the Royals made the kind of moves this offseason that served notice that they were done with rebuilding. The signing of veteran first baseman Carlos Santana coupled with the trade for Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi filled their two biggest offensive holes, giving Merrifield and the rest of the Royals the confidence that they can compete for a division title again.

“We feel like we’ve signed some really good players, guys that are really going to help our team,” Merrifield said. “We feel like some of these young guys are at the point where they’re ready to help us, and we’re ready to see what they got.”

Oh yes, the young guys. That would be the pitching staff, which welcomed first-round picks Brady Singer and Kris Bubic last season and could see another wave of elite prospects take the mound at some point this season.