Minor League season delayed to early May

The Minor League Baseball season will start later than expected because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Omaha Storm Chasers announced they’d been informed by Major League Baseball that the start of the Triple-A has been pushed back to May 4 for health and safety reasons related to the pandemic.

The Storm Chasers, the Kansas City Royals Triple-A affiliate, had been set to start the season April 6 at Toledo (Detroit Tigers system). They’ll now start May 4 against St. Paul Saints (Minnesota Twins system) at Werner Park.

“While we’re disappointed to have to wait a little longer to welcome our Chasers Family back to Werner Park, we’re confident that having more time to prepare for the 2021 season will help us make our 60 home games as fun and memorable as they can be,” Storm Chasers President Martie Cordaro said in a release. “We’re so excited to see everyone at Werner Park on May 4 to celebrate the return of Triple-A baseball to the Omaha metro.”