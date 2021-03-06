Minor League season delayed to early May

The Minor League Baseball season will start later than expected because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Omaha Storm Chasers announced they’d been informed by Major League Baseball that the start of the Triple-A has been pushed back to May 4 for health and safety reasons related to the pandemic.
The Storm Chasers, the Kansas City Royals Triple-A affiliate, had been set to start the season April 6 at Toledo (Detroit Tigers system). They’ll now start May 4 against St. Paul Saints (Minnesota Twins system) at Werner Park.
“While we’re disappointed to have to wait a little longer to welcome our Chasers Family back to Werner Park, we’re confident that having more time to prepare for the 2021 season will help us make our 60 home games as fun and memorable as they can be,” Storm Chasers President Martie Cordaro said in a release. “We’re so excited to see everyone at Werner Park on May 4 to celebrate the return of Triple-A baseball to the Omaha metro.”
Per MLB, delaying the start of the 2021 Triple-A season will increase the likelihood that Minor League players may be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine prior to their assignments to various Minor League affiliates this spring. As a result, Major League teams will use an alternate training site for Triple-A players at the beginning of the Major League season, which will allow for a quicker and safer process of replacing players on Major League active rosters as needed, the release said.
As a result of the delay and schedule adjustment, the Storm Chasers are now scheduled to play 60 games at Werner Park this season and 120 games overall. More details on the updated 2021 schedule, including game times, promotions, and ticket information, will be available at a later date.
For more information, go to omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on social media.