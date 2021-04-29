Reiver baseball double downs Lakers

NJCAA Division I No. 7 Iowa Western baseball team defeated Iowa Lakes twice on Wednesday afternoon at Doc Ross Field.

In game one, Iowa Western opened the game with two runs in the first inning to take an early 2-0 lead which would hold up until the top of the fourth inning where the Lakers evened the score at 2-2.

It wasn’t until the eighth inning when the Reivers walked-off with the win as Drew Jennings scored off of a Lakers error.

A total of three errors played a key role for Iowa Western as they edged the Lakers in game one, though it wasn’t the cleanest game to Reiver coach Marc Rardin, getting the win was the main thing.

“They took us into extra innings as each game was supposed to be just seven innings,” Rardin said. “We had too many walks and gave too many freebies to them. We out hit them and played better defense overall, we just weren’t getting the ball over the plate and then on the other side we had trouble getting some timely hits and getting base hits when we needed it to put something together, and it put us in a dog fight.”

Jake Leger (2-1) was credited with the win on the mound for Iowa Western.

Game two was a much more one-sided contest. Iowa Western rolled on to a 9-0 win over Iowa Lakes.