Reiver baseball double downs Lakers

NJCAA Division I No. 7 Iowa Western baseball team defeated Iowa Lakes twice on Wednesday afternoon at Doc Ross Field.
In game one, Iowa Western opened the game with two runs in the first inning to take an early 2-0 lead which would hold up until the top of the fourth inning where the Lakers evened the score at 2-2.
It wasn’t until the eighth inning when the Reivers walked-off with the win as Drew Jennings scored off of a Lakers error.
A total of three errors played a key role for Iowa Western as they edged the Lakers in game one, though it wasn’t the cleanest game to Reiver coach Marc Rardin, getting the win was the main thing.
“They took us into extra innings as each game was supposed to be just seven innings,” Rardin said. “We had too many walks and gave too many freebies to them. We out hit them and played better defense overall, we just weren’t getting the ball over the plate and then on the other side we had trouble getting some timely hits and getting base hits when we needed it to put something together, and it put us in a dog fight.”
Jake Leger (2-1) was credited with the win on the mound for Iowa Western.
Game two was a much more one-sided contest. Iowa Western rolled on to a 9-0 win over Iowa Lakes.
The Reivers plated four runs in the first inning to take early control in the game. Iowa Western would score another run in the second inning and the fourth to boost their lead up to 6-0 by the end of the fourth inning. The Reivers then scored their final three runs in the sixth inning to win the contest 9-0.
After a hot start in the first inning, the Reivers added a run here and there to keep boosting their lead, the pitching also helped things along in a great way as the Reiver pitching group combined for 11 total strikeouts in the seven inning game.
“The thing is psychologically when you go up 4-0 guys start to relax,” Rardin said. “When they relax and aren’t putting that pressure on themselves, you can focus on better swings, hit the ball a little bit harder and get some line drives, that’s what we were doing, and great pitching will allow you to do that. We had good pitching that game and I threw a lot of guys in the game and they were throwing strikes and forced the other team to swing.”
Will Stevens (3-0) was credited with the win for the Reivers.
With six games to go on their regular season schedule, Iowa Western now looks to finish strong as the postseason nears.
“We have a six game lead in our conference,” Rardin said. “We’ve done a great job so far this year. So we need to concentrate and try to win the rest of the regular season here that way we can have home field advantage throughout the postseason, which is always big for us.”
The Reivers will open a four game home weekend series with North Iowa Area starting at 1pm on May 1 at Doc Ross Field.
