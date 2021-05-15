Reivers and Falcons split Friday’s Region XI title games

In game two, it was Indian Hills who struck fast. After surrendering a run in the top of the first to the Reivers, the Falcons replied with three runs of their own to take the lead and then never gave up the lead on route to a 6-2 win in.

“You can’t have two errors and give up three unearned runs in the first inning,” Rardin said. “Our offense just hasn’t been good enough to get back from that kind of setback. We just started off really bad in this second game and it turned into an uphill battle from there.”

The good thing though is it’s the second game of the day, everybody has to go home, so whatever kind of momentum you had, you just got to sleep on it and we’ve been in that situation before. Tomorrow is a fresh start.”

After today’s split, the Falcons and Reivers will take each other on one more time in a series-deciding game three.