Reivers and Falcons split Friday’s Region XI title games

The NJCAA Division I No. 5 Iowa Western and Indian Hills baseball teams will head to game three after splitting games one and two of the Region XI championship best of three series.
The Reivers used two key ninth-inning runs to rally past the Falcons and win game one 4-3.
The Reivers went out and created a 2-0 lead by the end of the second inning. That score would remain that way until the top of the seventh where the Falcons plated three runs to take the lead.
The Falcons drove the Reivers to the brink of defeat until Iowa Western, with one out, created some ninth-inning magic. Third baseman Benjamin Palmer connected for his third hit of the game, for an RBI single that scored second baseman Dylan Robertson.
Soon after, shortstop Trenton Harris hit a walk-off RBI single to bring Palmer in to score, thus giving the Reivers the win in game one over the Falcons.
“Those last three outs can be hard to get,” Reiver coach Marc Rardin said. “We were the home team on the board in that game so we forced them to have to get those final three outs, we know we’re still in the game if we’re only down one or two runs at any point and we had some guys come up big for us.”
Jake Ledger was credited with the win for Iowa Western thus improving his record to 3-1 for the season.
In game two, it was Indian Hills who struck fast. After surrendering a run in the top of the first to the Reivers, the Falcons replied with three runs of their own to take the lead and then never gave up the lead on route to a 6-2 win in.
After scoring the game’s first run in the top of the first inning, the Falcons answered with three runs of their own.
“You can’t have two errors and give up three unearned runs in the first inning,” Rardin said. “Our offense just hasn’t been good enough to get back from that kind of setback. We just started off really bad in this second game and it turned into an uphill battle from there.”
The good thing though is it’s the second game of the day, everybody has to go home, so whatever kind of momentum you had, you just got to sleep on it and we’ve been in that situation before. Tomorrow is a fresh start.”
After today’s split, the Falcons and Reivers will take each other on one more time in a series-deciding game three.
“I’ve had teams in this position before,” Rardin said. “As I told the guys, no matter what, we have one nine-inning game tomorrow and we have plenty of options for pitching tomorrow, but we got to show up and just play some sound defense, throw strikes and get some hits when it matters and whether if we win and head to Chicago on Monday or not, the sun comes up the next day either way.”