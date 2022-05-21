Reivers win first two in districts

Iowa Western is off to a hot start in the NJCAA Midwest District Tournament in Mount Carmel, Illinois after defeating Wabash Valley 12-4 in eight innings and South Suburban 14-3 in six innings.

After multiple rain delays, the Reivers took on Wabash Valley for their first test on Thursday evening. The first four and a half innings went scoreless until Iowa Western plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 2-0 lead.

Wabash would then take the lead in the top of the seventh with three runs. The Game would then be suspended until the next morning as the field does not have lights.

After going scoreless in the bottom of the seventh and giving up one more run in the top of the eighth, the Reiver bats exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the eighth to win their first district game via the mercy rule.

After playing those two innings of game one, Iowa Western returned to action that same afternoon to play game two against South Suburban.

The Bulldogs plated a run right away in the first inning, but the Reivers would score four runs in the bottom of the second inning and never give up the lead from there onward.

Iowa Western scored 10 more combined runs through the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings to run away with the win and end the game in six innings.

Iowa Western will play on Saturday afternoon. An opponent has yet to be determined.

Wabash Valley 000 000 31 X – 4

Iowa Western 000 020 010X – 12

South Suburban 100 002 – 3

Iowa Western 040 217 – 14