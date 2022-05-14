Reivers win Regional title

No. 10 Iowa Western baseball needed just one win to move on and win the Region XI Title.

While the Warriors force a series-deciding game three, the Reiver bats exploded for 18 hits in game three to win 20-1 and claim the Region XI title and move on to the Midwest District tournament.

“We’ve accomplished this many times, but it never gets old,” Rardin said. “I really like how we did it today. We dealt with some adversity and lost the first game today, and then we answered. I really like that. It shows something about our offense, our pitching, and how deep we are as a team. I’m really happy for these guys.”

After losing game two on Saturday afternoon 10-7, the Reivers and Warriors immediately followed up with a winner take all game three.

The Reivers got right down to business with three runs in the first inning. The Warriors got a run of their own in the bottom half of the first, but the Reivers offense was just getting started. Iowa Western scored five runs in the second and four more in the third inning to take a commanding 12-1 lead after the first three innings.

The Reivers just would let up through the whole game scoring four runs in the fifth three more in the sixth and one in the seventh, while not allowing another run to the Warriors.

“Today was just a marathon,” Rardin said. “We had our chances in the first game, and we just didn’t have it. But we didn’t end up using too much of our bullpen. We have a lot of great pitching here and credit Indian Hills, they did well against us in today’s first game, but it’s such a hard grind for a team to go against a team like us that has the pitching depth that we possess.

“Then making it even harder on them and leading to our offensive success, we took advantage of them starting to run out of arms, and we were able to hang some really big numbers on them in today’s second game.”

The third and final game occurred after the Warriors rallied back from an early two-run deficit in the first inning. The Warriors scored nine of their 10 runs through the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings.

The Reivers scored four runs in the fifth to keep themselves in the game, but couldn’t rally back to avoid game three.

Alec Patino led the Reivers with three hits in game two and Dylan Robertson led the team with four hits in game three. Tyler Chadwick got the win on the mound for the Reivers in game three after pitching for 3.2 innings. Chadwick surrendered just one hit and struck out two batters.

With the win, the Reivers will advance to the Midwest District Tournament. An opponent, time, and place will be announced soon.

Game two

Indian Hills 000 234 001 – 10

Iowa Western 200 040 100 – 7

Game Three

Iowa Western (48-12) 354 043 1XX – 20

Indian Hills (37-17) 100 000 0XX – 1