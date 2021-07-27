Relaxed Falcons not looking past Pirates

Both teams are no strangers to the state semifinal stage. This is the fifth time in school history the Falcons have appeared in this game, while the Pirates were in this game just two years ago, along the way to a state runner-up finish.

For the Falcon seniors, while it was the first time for them in the semifinals, it is the third state tournament in total for them. That said, these seniors have seen lots of great teams and overall seen a little bit of everything.

Reminding these kids that they’ve already seen a lot of different teams and styles is what helps this team stay relaxed in these big time atmospheres.

“The guys against Lisbon played really relaxed,” Patterson said. “That’s how we’re treating things, it’s just another game. After playing 40-plus games, it’s just another game. We just have to get after them and play our style and we’ll see what happens.

“That’s just something I stress to these guys. We’ve seen a lot of stuff over these past five years. Nothing is going to be new, just go out and play your game and do your job, that’s the big thing I always say to them fielder just make the play, hitters to find a way to get the next guy up, let’s just keep it going to the next guy and see what happens, and it’s done a lot of good for us this season.”