Second inning spurt helps Eagles fly by Cardinals

“We came in hungry to get this game after losing to them last time,” Hall said. “We put together that big second inning and just kept on top of them the rest of the way.

“We really emphasized having good at bats this year. Going out and finding our pitch and make sure that we don’t swing at anything that we shouldn’t. We put together a lot of good at bats, especially in that second inning. Props to our guys for hanging in there, taking balls, and capitalizing on their mistakes.”

Vanfossen led the Eagles with two hits in the game, he also accounted for two RBIs and earned the win on the mound after pitching 5.1 innings. Vanfossen struck out 10 Cardinal batters while surrendering six hits. While a couple of hits eventually came for the Cardinals, the freshman kept the Cardinals in check.

“We knew that they were a great hitting team,” Jack Vanfossen said. “Every year I’ve watched them or played against them, they were hitting the ball and putting it everywhere. My dad (Andy) told me to work the zone and change speeds with them which is all stuff that I’ve been working on since I’ve been pitching. That’s what I did tonight and it turned out good.”