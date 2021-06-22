Second inning spurt helps Eagles fly by Cardinals

Class 2A No. 5 Underwood scored nine runs in the second inning and capitalized on five Treynor errors to beat the Cardinal 11-4 on Tuesday night in Treynor.
“This is a big win for us,” Underwood coach Andy Vanfossen said. “They got us pretty good at our place earlier this month.
“(Jaxon) Schumacher is a good pitcher, and that’s what Treynor is known for, is good pitching and playing good baseball. We put some good at bats together and made them work and got some things to bounce our way and it turned out to be a huge inning for us.”
After a scoreless first inning, Underwood seized control as junior Kaiden Rodenburg started the scoring spree with a single to center to score eighth-grader Easton Robertson for the first run. Soon after, Jake Reimer singled to center to bring Jack Dalen home for the second run.
The Eagles would score their third run after an error to left field, Reimer then scored run number four after Coby Fink was walked. Josh Ravlin scored the fifth run after senior Blake Hall was hit by a pitch, thus advancing all runners on the loaded bases.
Senior Tyler Boothby then hit a two-RBI single to put Underwood up 7-0, next batter Jack Vanfossen hit a two-RBI single to put the Eagles up 9-0. Underwood simply had everything going its way early on in the game.
“We came in hungry to get this game after losing to them last time,” Hall said. “We put together that big second inning and just kept on top of them the rest of the way.
“We really emphasized having good at bats this year. Going out and finding our pitch and make sure that we don’t swing at anything that we shouldn’t. We put together a lot of good at bats, especially in that second inning. Props to our guys for hanging in there, taking balls, and capitalizing on their mistakes.”
Vanfossen led the Eagles with two hits in the game, he also accounted for two RBIs and earned the win on the mound after pitching 5.1 innings. Vanfossen struck out 10 Cardinal batters while surrendering six hits. While a couple of hits eventually came for the Cardinals, the freshman kept the Cardinals in check.
“We knew that they were a great hitting team,” Jack Vanfossen said. “Every year I’ve watched them or played against them, they were hitting the ball and putting it everywhere. My dad (Andy) told me to work the zone and change speeds with them which is all stuff that I’ve been working on since I’ve been pitching. That’s what I did tonight and it turned out good.”
The Eagles threatened to end the game in just five innings when Easton Eledge hit an RBI single that brought Fink home to score. However, Treynor’s sophomore Mason Yochum grounded out which allowed freshman Brock Poland to score and keep the game alive.
Underwood scored another in the sixth inning to again pose an early end to the game, but sophomore Jaxon Schumacher hit an in-the-park homer in sixth to again prolong the game.
The Cardinals scored a pair of runs in the seventh to continue to fight, but the early deficit proved to be too much to recover from.
“When you spot a team like that and go down nine runs, it’s a tough deficit to come back from,” Treynor coach Scott Wallace said. “I asked the guys how they were going to handle this adversity and they were able to scratch a few runs over the plate. Am I happy about the whole game, no. But the guys battled for seven innings, we made it go the distance instead of being done after five.”
This win avenged Underwood’s previous 7-1 defeat to Treynor back on June 7.
Underwood will host Shenandoah at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Treynor will go to Tri-Center on Wednesday in an attempt to avenge a 14-2 loss from June 17.
Underwood (16-2) 090 011 0 -- 11
Treynor (11-5) 000 011 2 -- 4