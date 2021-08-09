St. Albert baseball: The ups and downs of a banner year

“One of the key games I remember is our second time against Lewis Central,” Patterson said. “Our guys came out and had a plan and were ready to get after it. We ended up really sticking it to them, we played really well in that game and that was a game that I think proved that we had a shot.”

“Our best trip, despite being a loss, was probably heading to Storm Lake. It was a long drive, mid-week, and came right after a couple of doubleheaders. We ended up facing their number one pitcher who was an all-state 3A pitcher. I think that game also helped the kids really see that we can play with the best of the best out there.”

The 6-3 loss against Storm Lake would be the Falcon’s last of the season.

While there were plenty of close calls in the regular season and the postseason as well — including a tight 3-2 win against Exira-EHK and substate showdown with CAM — the Falcons always found ways to persevere and keep on winning.

“This was such a resilient group,” Patterson said. “We really faced a buzz saw with Exira-EHK, they had a great pitcher, and while we hit the ball well, it was right at people so we had to change some things up and we just had to incorporate a lot of things into that game.”