St. Albert baseball: The ups and downs of a banner year

A banner year has come to a close for St. Albert baseball, which earned the program’s fourth state title on July 29.
Everyone had high hopes for the Falcons heading into the season, as they came into the season ranked No. 1 in the first Class 1A poll. St. Albert came out right away looking to live up to those expectations, starting the season 3-0 and scoring at least 11 runs in each game.
The Falcons were quickly brought back down, though, in first defeat, a 6-1 loss at home to Lewis Central. That was followed by a loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton. These two early losses proved to be early lessons for this team.
“We were a little down in our personnel early on,” Patterson said. “We had a few kids who were competing at state (in other sports) at the beginning of the season and mainly some of our top pitchers. One was playing state soccer, another one at tennis, another guy was still running track.
“It made us throw in some younger guys in the opening week which gave them some valuable experience and kind of moved along as the other guys finished up their spring sports.”
Throughout the season the Falcons learned plenty of lessons came and went. St. Albert finished June with an 8-7 victory over Sidney, the start of a 13-game win streak to close the season. Along the way, Patterson saw plenty of other points where he and the team began to believe that this could be a special year.
“One of the key games I remember is our second time against Lewis Central,” Patterson said. “Our guys came out and had a plan and were ready to get after it. We ended up really sticking it to them, we played really well in that game and that was a game that I think proved that we had a shot.”
“Our best trip, despite being a loss, was probably heading to Storm Lake. It was a long drive, mid-week, and came right after a couple of doubleheaders. We ended up facing their number one pitcher who was an all-state 3A pitcher. I think that game also helped the kids really see that we can play with the best of the best out there.”
The 6-3 loss against Storm Lake would be the Falcon’s last of the season.
While there were plenty of close calls in the regular season and the postseason as well — including a tight 3-2 win against Exira-EHK and substate showdown with CAM — the Falcons always found ways to persevere and keep on winning.
“This was such a resilient group,” Patterson said. “We really faced a buzz saw with Exira-EHK, they had a great pitcher, and while we hit the ball well, it was right at people so we had to change some things up and we just had to incorporate a lot of things into that game.”
After defeating No. 9 CAM 8-5 in an eight-inning thriller, the Falcons earned their way back to the state tournament for the second consecutive season. The Falcons connected for 15 hits to run away from Lisbon 9-3 in the quarterfinal game, then beat Alburnett 10-0 in five innings on the way facing Lansing Kee for a shot at the program’s first state title since 1999.
Like its previous two state tournament games, St. Albert wasted no time taking control of the game against Kee, going up 7-1 by the end of the fourth inning. The Hawks scored four runs in the sixth inning to make things interesting, but the Falcons held on in the seventh to strand two Kee runners on base to clinch the Class 1A state championship.
“This feels like a dream, just an absolute dream,” senior Jeff Miller said after the game. “At the beginning of the season, and even from the start five years ago, this was our ultimate goal. It’s just so amazing and now it’s real. We’ve finally done it.
“We’re forever state champions, it’s truly amazing.”
While this year’s team will always be remembered as champions to the St. Albert faithful, Duncan Patterson will remember the seniors, who had been to three state championships during their tenures, for much more.
“These seniors were fantastic leaders and had great dedication to our program,” Patterson said. “I’ll also remember them as well as the rest of the team for their resilience. These seniors have given a lot and put a lot into this program and I think they’ve also done well to show these younger guys what needs to be done to achieve these things.
“This was a talented group, most of them are going to play in college and they helped create an awesome season.”
While the program will move on from seven spectacular seniors, Patterson believes this team will have plenty of success in the upcoming years thanks to what these seniors have shown and taught the underclassmen.
“We always try to carry along some of the younger guys to experience the postseason,” Patterson said. “We want them to see what it’s like and maybe get that fire in their belly as well. We got a lot of great guys coming back and some freshman and eighth graders who’ll be stepping into some bigger roles. We’re losing a lot of production, but with this great coaching staff, they all have their clique and we’ll have all the guys ready to go for next year.”