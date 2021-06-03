St. Albert scores 20 on back-to-back nights; Saintes fall against Monarchs

Patterson is hoping to see his team improve its pitching and limit its opponents’ runs.

“We always stress free basses,” Patterson said. “We have to figure out how to throw strikes honestly. We’re not doing that right now.

“Dan McGrath came in for two innings and shut them down. He did not walk anybody. It was nice to see him throw. He was two wins on the season right now, just coming in relief and throwing strikes. He is one of the two we can trust right now.”

And on Tuesday, St. Albert dug itself a big hole — trailing 12-0 early — before rallying back to beat Shenandoah 20-16 at home.

The craziness began when the Mustangs took control early with a trio of runs in the first inning and then scored nine runs in the top of the second. The Falcons began their response with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second to make it 12-2 after two complete innings but gave up a run in the top of the third for Shenandoah to make it 13-2.

The Falcons then went on to plate eight runs in the bottom of the third to make it 13-10 and make things very interesting again.