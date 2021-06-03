St. Albert wins in dramatic fashion

“As I walked away the senior huddled up with the guys and lit a fire and the bats got going and we started putting pressure on them.”

The Falcons and Mustangs each brought one runner home in the fourth inning, but St. Albert officially took over after bringing in five runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead 16-14 and extending the lead to 20-14 after plating four more in the bottom of the sixth. The Mustangs would score a pair in the top of the seventh, but the Falcons held on to win a wild one to start the month of June.

“Hitting is contagious,” Patterson said. “That third inning was huge because we just strung a bunch of hits together. Cy (Patterson) hit a big double in that third inning and Isaac then followed up with a home run and that really got everyone else fired up and going.”

The Falcons finished the game with 20 hits as senior Cy Patterson and junior Carter White each had four hits. Patterson also had five RBIs, White who went a perfect four for four at the plate, had two RBIs of his own.

Notably, senior Isaac Sherrill hit a home run in the third inning for one of his two hits in the evening.

While Coach Patterson said he was happy with the team fighting back to win, the message after the game was to focus on better starts.