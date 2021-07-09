Stars shine over Yellow Jackets

The Thomas Jefferson baseball team fell in both of Thursday’s Missouri River Conference games against Sioux City North at home, 18-4 and 19-1 on Thursday.

In game one, the Stars scored 11 runs before the end of the third inning. While the Yellow Jackets scored one run each through the second and fifth inning, the Jackets just weren’t able to break free. The Stars scored another seven combined runs within the sixth and seventh inning to put the game away.

The Stars had 19 hits against the Jackets in game one.

Game two wasn’t any kinder to T.J. as the Stars won 19-1 in four innings. SC North plated 16 runs before the first two innings were complete. Neither team pushed any runs across in the third inning, but the Stars scored a trio more in the top half of the fourth inning. The Yellow Jackets scored their lone run in the bottom half of the fourth.

The Yellow Jackets will host Lewis Central on Monday at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex at 7:30 p.m.

Sioux City North 551 002 5 — 16

Thomas Jefferson 011 110 0 — 4

Sioux City North (11-25) 880 03 — 19

Thomas Jefferson (0-29) 000 01 — 1