Stars streak past Jackets

Thomas Jefferson struggled to find its grove Saturday afternoon in its second game of the day against Sioux City North at home.
The Yellow Jackets lost 18-0 in a four-inning game and finished with only two hits on the day. Thomas Jefferson lost to Clear Lake 12-8 earlier in the day.
Head coach Tom Giles said his team played solid besides one inning in the first game.
"We played decent besides one big inning," he said. "Which, unfortunately, is how our season has been going. We give up the one big inning and that's the difference in the game."
Sioux City North got on the scoreboard first in the top of the first scoring two runs off of three singles, a walk and a fly out. The Stars retired the Yellow Jackets in order in the bottom of the inning.
The floodgates opened in the second inning as North scored seven runs to take a 9-0 lead. The runs came off five singles, one double, an error, a walk, a balk, a wild pitch and a hit batter.
Thomas Jefferson freshman Hunter Kennedy recorded the first hit for the Yellow Jackets in the bottom of the second on a two-out single. Junior Sam Shanno showed toughness in the bottom of the second taking a pitch to the leg, to reach first base, but both runners were stranded on base after a pop out.
The Stars added six more in the top of the third via three singles, four base on balls, a hit batter, two passed balls, four stolen bases and a balk.
Thomas Jefferson sophomore Devon Bovee showed patience in the bottom of the third to reach first on a base on balls and sophomore Tyler Huey hit a two-out single. But, both were left stranded after a strikeout.
"Tyler is our rock," Giles said. "He's solid. Hunter Ryan is starting to come along hitting the ball. Nate Anderson didn't have any hits this game but he has been hitting the ball well this week."
The Stars added two more runs in the fourth off of four walks and two singles.
T.J. senior Jaiden Belt reached first on a base on balls in the bottom of the fourth but a double play by North in the next at bat and a ground out ended the game.
"We're getting better," Giles said. "We're competing a little more. Pitching has to go out there and throw strikes, (we need to) play defense. As long as we keep improving and keep the kids staying positive."
Sioux City North (6-16) 276 3 – 18 14 0
Thomas Jefferson (0-15) 000 0 – 0 2 1