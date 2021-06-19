Stars streak past Jackets

Thomas Jefferson struggled to find its grove Saturday afternoon in its second game of the day against Sioux City North at home.

The Yellow Jackets lost 18-0 in a four-inning game and finished with only two hits on the day. Thomas Jefferson lost to Clear Lake 12-8 earlier in the day.

Head coach Tom Giles said his team played solid besides one inning in the first game.

"We played decent besides one big inning," he said. "Which, unfortunately, is how our season has been going. We give up the one big inning and that's the difference in the game."

Sioux City North got on the scoreboard first in the top of the first scoring two runs off of three singles, a walk and a fly out. The Stars retired the Yellow Jackets in order in the bottom of the inning.

The floodgates opened in the second inning as North scored seven runs to take a 9-0 lead. The runs came off five singles, one double, an error, a walk, a balk, a wild pitch and a hit batter.

Thomas Jefferson freshman Hunter Kennedy recorded the first hit for the Yellow Jackets in the bottom of the second on a two-out single. Junior Sam Shanno showed toughness in the bottom of the second taking a pitch to the leg, to reach first base, but both runners were stranded on base after a pop out.