Thursday area baseball and softball recap: Underwood downs IKM-Manning

Softball
2A No. 5 Underwood (11-0) 13, IKM-Manning (0-9) 1 -- Underwood continued it's hot streak to the season with a dominating effort at home.
IKM-Manning only went 3 of 11 from the plate. No stats were available for Underwood.
AHSTW (9-6) 8, Audubon (5-4) 4 -- AHSTW's hot start led to the victory the the Vikings. AHSTW scored four runs in the first inning and one in each of the last four innings on the road.
Freshman Graycen Partlow went 3 for 3 from the plate, scored two runs, hit a double and stole two bases. Sophomore Grace Porter went 2 for 4 from the plate, including one double and drove in three runs. Senior Kailey Jones pitched all seven winnings, allowing four runs, only one of which was earned, on seven hits while striking out three batters. She didn't walk or hit any batters.
Riverside (7-8) 4, Missouri Valley (3-11) 3 -- Riverside overcame a three-run deficit, scoring two runs in the third and seventh inning to rally for the win on the road.
Eighth grader Elly Henderson went 3 for 3 with one run and four stolen bases. Senior Kenna Ford drove in two runs and pitched seven innings where she struck out seven batters.
Clarinda (5-9) 15, Glenwood (5-8) 3 -- Glenwood started the night scoring two runs in the top of the first but Clarinda took the lead for good in the bottom half of the inning scoring five runs on the road.
Clarinda went 10 of 23 at the plate.
Logan-Magnolia 7, Tri-Center 1 -- Tri-Center led 1-0 entering the top of the third but surrendered seven consecutive runs at home.
Baseball
Underwood (9-1) 19, IKM-Manning (2-9) 4 -- The Underwood baseball team used a big fourth inning, where it scored a dozen runs, to defeat IKM-Manning in four innings at home.
Juniors Jake Reimer and Clayton Luett, senior Blake Hall and freshman Jack Vanfossan each had two hits. Freshman Mason Boothby earned the win on the mound for the Eagles after pitching all four innings.
Riverside (2-8) 5, Missouri Valley (6-7) 3 -- The Riverside Bulldogs used a key fifth and seventh inning to surpass the Big Reds and earn their first Western Iowa Conference win at Missouri Valley.
Freshman Grady Jeppesen, senior Ethan Reicks, and Kyler Rieken all had three hits for the Bulldogs. Freshman Kaeden Pleas earned the win on the Mound for Riverside after pitching six innings and striking out two batters while allowing five hits.
Audubon (5-3) 6, AHSTW (3-5) 5 -- The Vikings comeback bid stopped one run short after the Wheelers built a quick 6-1 lead after two innings on the road.
The Vikings plated a run in the fourth and fifth inning and then two more in the top of the seventh, which was one run short of completing the rally.
Senior Blake Holst led the Vikes with three hits in the game and four RBIs. Senior Ethan Klocke led the game with four hits and four RBIs of his own.
Glenwood (4-6) 8, Clarinda (7-4) 2 -- The Rams scored seven combined runs in the sixth and seventh inning to run away late from the Cardinals to win the game on the road.
Senior Trent Patton led the Rams with three hits and freshman Kayden Anderson earned the win for Glenwood after pitching three innings and allowing just two hits.
Kingsley-Pierson (12-0) 8, Treynor (5-3) 1 -- Class 1A No. 6 Kingsly-Pierson scored five combined runs within the first two innings of the home game to remain undefeated at 12-0.
The Cardinals lone run came in the sixth inning as senior Brock Wallace hit an RBI single to score sophomore Jaxon Schumacher. Schumacher led the Cards with two hits for the game.
Tri-Center (9-1) 14, Logan-Magnolia (4-8) 4 -- The Trojans scored at least three runs in each of the first four innings to make short work of Logan-Magnolia in Neola.
Senior Mason Rohatsch batted a perfect 4 for 4 and accounted for three RBIs to lead T.C.’s bats. Senior Kaden McDermott got the win on the mound for Tri-Center after pitching two of the game’s five innings.