Thursday area baseball and softball recap: Underwood downs IKM-Manning

The Vikings plated a run in the fourth and fifth inning and then two more in the top of the seventh, which was one run short of completing the rally.

Senior Blake Holst led the Vikes with three hits in the game and four RBIs. Senior Ethan Klocke led the game with four hits and four RBIs of his own.

Glenwood (4-6) 8, Clarinda (7-4) 2 -- The Rams scored seven combined runs in the sixth and seventh inning to run away late from the Cardinals to win the game on the road.

Senior Trent Patton led the Rams with three hits and freshman Kayden Anderson earned the win for Glenwood after pitching three innings and allowing just two hits.

Kingsley-Pierson (12-0) 8, Treynor (5-3) 1 -- Class 1A No. 6 Kingsly-Pierson scored five combined runs within the first two innings of the home game to remain undefeated at 12-0.

The Cardinals lone run came in the sixth inning as senior Brock Wallace hit an RBI single to score sophomore Jaxon Schumacher. Schumacher led the Cards with two hits for the game.

Tri-Center (9-1) 14, Logan-Magnolia (4-8) 4 -- The Trojans scored at least three runs in each of the first four innings to make short work of Logan-Magnolia in Neola.

Senior Mason Rohatsch batted a perfect 4 for 4 and accounted for three RBIs to lead T.C.’s bats. Senior Kaden McDermott got the win on the mound for Tri-Center after pitching two of the game’s five innings.