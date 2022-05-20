Thursday baseball recap; Lynx sweep Heelan, Trojans roll in opener

Abraham Lincoln 6, Sioux City Heelan 4

In game one of a Missouri River Conference doubleheader, the Lynx had 13 hits to roll by the Crusaders.

After getting down by a run in the first two innings, The Lynx plated three runs to take the lead in the bottom of the third inning. The Crusaders scored a run in the top of the fifth and two more in the sixth to regain the lead, but the Lynx would not quit.

The Lynx scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to force an extra inning where they would silence the Crusaders and then score two runs in the bottom of the eighth to win the game.

Sophomore Aidan Martin led A.L. with three hits. Sophomore Gaven Goldsberry and junior Bennett Olsen each hit a home run for the Lynx as well.

Sioux City Heelan 010 012 00 – 4

Abraham Lincoln 003 000 12 – 6

Abraham Lincoln 5, Sioux City Heelan 4

After an eight-inning thriller, the Lynx and Crusaders went on the diamond for one more game. The Crusaders once again got on the scoreboard first with one run.

However, the Lynx quickly responded with two runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead. A.L. would double its runs after the third inning to take a 4-1 lead. But, the Crusaders weren’t going away. Heelan then scored three combined runs in the fourth and fifth inning to tie the game at 4-4 midway through the fifth inning.

The Lynx would score one more run in the bottom of the fifth and hung on to the one-run lead for the rest of the game to earn the doubleheader sweep.

Braydon Lincoln led the Lynx with four hits in this game and had three RBIs as well.

Sioux City Heelan (0-4) 100 120 0 – 4

Abraham Lincoln (4-0) 202 010 0 – 5

Tri-Center 15, Boyer Valley 0

Tri-Center opened its season in a strong way after beating the Bulldogs in Dunlap in five innings.

The Trojans had a 9-0 lead by the end of the second inning and after scoring one run in the third and fourth inning, T.C. put the game away after scoring four more in the fifth inning to put the game away.

Out of the Trojan's 15 total hits, senior Justice Weers led the way with four hits. Freshman Cael Corrin led the Trojans with four RBIs and had two hits. Weers and sophomore Isaac Wohlhuter struck out a combined 10 batters while allowing just two hits in the game.

Tri-Center (1-0) 361 14X X – 15

Boyer Valley (1-1) 000 00X X – 0