Titans edge out Crusaders on senior night

Lewis Central baseball held on to defeat a quality Sioux City Heelan team 3-2 on Tuesday night for its regular-season finale at home.

“They threw three high-quality pitchers at us,” Titans coach Jim Waters said. “We were able to connect for a couple of timely hits. As I told the kids after the game, that was a quality high school baseball game.”

The Titans scored in the bottom of the first to quickly take the slim 1-0 lead which would stick until the Crusaders took the lead midway through the third inning with a pair of runs. The Titans responded quickly with a run in the bottom half of the third inning and another one in the bottom of the fourth which would prove to be the game-winner.

Despite connecting for just five hits the Titans did just enough with the bats to honor their three seniors with a win.

“All three seniors have been heavy producers for this year we’ve had,” Waters said. “All three of them have had nice careers here and we thought that was a great senior game for them to go out on. They all contributed, all three of them made nice defensive plays, Jonah (Pomrenke) got a hit, Luke (Meyer) got a couple of hits and Cael (Malskeit) had two big sacrifice bunts that really contributed to the win.”