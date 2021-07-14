Titans edge out Crusaders on senior night

Lewis Central baseball held on to defeat a quality Sioux City Heelan team 3-2 on Tuesday night for its regular-season finale at home.
“They threw three high-quality pitchers at us,” Titans coach Jim Waters said. “We were able to connect for a couple of timely hits. As I told the kids after the game, that was a quality high school baseball game.”
The Titans scored in the bottom of the first to quickly take the slim 1-0 lead which would stick until the Crusaders took the lead midway through the third inning with a pair of runs. The Titans responded quickly with a run in the bottom half of the third inning and another one in the bottom of the fourth which would prove to be the game-winner.
Despite connecting for just five hits the Titans did just enough with the bats to honor their three seniors with a win.
“All three seniors have been heavy producers for this year we’ve had,” Waters said. “All three of them have had nice careers here and we thought that was a great senior game for them to go out on. They all contributed, all three of them made nice defensive plays, Jonah (Pomrenke) got a hit, Luke (Meyer) got a couple of hits and Cael (Malskeit) had two big sacrifice bunts that really contributed to the win.”
Senior Luke Meyer led Lewis Central with two hits, senior Jonah Pomrenke, junior JC Dermody, sophomore Ty Thomson each had one hit for L.C. as well.
Sophomore Casey Clair earned the win on the mound after pitching for 3 1/3 innings. Clair surrendered just three hits and struck out one batter. Notably, freshman Luke Woltmann pitched 2 2/3 innings and struck out two batters, and never gave up a hit. Finally, junior Trenton Johnette pitched one inning for L.C. and also didn’t give up any hits.
“They had their opportunities as well,” Waters said. “Other than their one earned run in that third inning we had one midfield error that gave them a run, otherwise we played a very tight and organized game defensively.
“Casey started strong for us and gave us some really high-quality innings. Then we came with our left-handed freshman Luke who did an outstanding job. He’s going to have a great high school career. Luke threw the ball with some great velocity and really shut them down for about three innings. Trent then closed it and was just smoking it downhill and got the last three outs for us.”
With this win, Lewis Central turns their focus onto substrate play where they begin postseason play by hosting Des Moines Hoover on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Sioux City Heelan (23-13-1) 002 000 0 -- 2
Lewis Central (24-8) 101 100 0 -- 3