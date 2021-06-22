Titans split double header with Cardinals

Lewis Central baseball split Monday’s Hawkeye 10 doubleheader with Clarinda at Lewis Central High School. Clarinda won the first game 6-4 and Lewis Central won the second game 10-0.

The Titans came into game one of the doubleheader on a four-game skid and ended the game with their fifth straight defeat as Clarinda topped L.C. 6-4.

The Cardinal scored four in the top of the second inning and never surrendered the lead from that point. Lewis Central did, however, score a run of its own in the bottom of the second and another in the bottom half of the fourth.

The Cards plated one in the top of the fifth inning to go back up three runs, L.C. responded with two runs to make it a one-run ball game. That’s all the closer the Titans got though, as the Cardinals scored an insurance run while also holding off any more runs from the Titans.

The Titans were held to just five hits in this game. Senior Cael Malskeit led the way with two hits for L.C. Senior Luke Meyer, sophomore Casey Clair, and junior Aron Harrington each had one hit for the Titans.

Along came game two, which turned out to be a much more jubilant game for Lewis Central as they snapped their five-game skid with a strong 10-0 win over Clarinda.