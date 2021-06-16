Titans split with Knights

Lewis Central baseball split Tuesday night’s Hawkeye 10 doubleheader with Carroll Kuemper. L.C. won the first game 14-3 and lost the second 5-4.
In game one, 14 hits helped Lewis Central top Kuemper 14-3 at Merchants Park in Carroll.
Among the 14 hits, junior Aron Harrington connected for four hits, including a home run, and accounted for six total RBIs. Junior Britton Bond got the win on the mound for the Titans after pitching 4 and 1/3 innings, allowing six hits, and striking out five.
All in all, game one went about as well as L.C. coach Jim Waters could have wanted. Game two, however, echoed a different mantra.
“We went the full seven in game one, but hit our stride later in the game,” Waters said. “In about the fifth and sixth inning we found our stride to pull away from them. Everything went as planned in the first game.
“In the second game, we got frustrated. We had our chance to tie the game up late but lost. We just didn’t hit the ball very well in the second game, we struck out in some key situations and hit way too many pop-ups. It’s very frustrating, but that’s baseball.”
The Knights struck first with a run in the bottom of the first inning to take their first lead. Lewis Central responded quickly with a pair of runs in the top half of the second inning to take the lead 2-1.
The game remained that way until the Titans plated a run in the top of the fourth to go up 3-1. The Knights then manufactured enough offense in the bottom of the fourth to knot the game at 3-3.
L.C. added another run in the top of the fifth to regain the lead, but Kuemper then climbed in front again after scoring another pair of runs to go in front 5-4. The Titans were held to just five hits for the night which is the second lowest the Titans have been held to this season.
After lots of success to start this season, the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader was a hard one to take in, however, the Titans look to brush this one off as they look forward to their next challenge against Class 1A No. 5 St. Albert.
“It was a tough night,” Waters said. “It does suck to lose to a team that’s not near our caliber, but we got another game, Thursday night against St. Albert. We got to come out of the gates and not let this feeling carry over, we got to attack them.”
The Titans beat the Falcons 6-1 at Chuck Wolever Field back on May 27. Game time for Lewis Central and St. Albert will square off again at 7:30 p.m at Lewis Central.
Lewis Central 202 304 3 -- 14
Carroll Kuemper 100 020 0 -- 3
Lewis Central (12-2) 020 110 0 -- 4