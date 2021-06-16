Titans split with Knights

The game remained that way until the Titans plated a run in the top of the fourth to go up 3-1. The Knights then manufactured enough offense in the bottom of the fourth to knot the game at 3-3.

L.C. added another run in the top of the fifth to regain the lead, but Kuemper then climbed in front again after scoring another pair of runs to go in front 5-4. The Titans were held to just five hits for the night which is the second lowest the Titans have been held to this season.

After lots of success to start this season, the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader was a hard one to take in, however, the Titans look to brush this one off as they look forward to their next challenge against Class 1A No. 5 St. Albert.

“It was a tough night,” Waters said. “It does suck to lose to a team that’s not near our caliber, but we got another game, Thursday night against St. Albert. We got to come out of the gates and not let this feeling carry over, we got to attack them.”

The Titans beat the Falcons 6-1 at Chuck Wolever Field back on May 27. Game time for Lewis Central and St. Albert will square off again at 7:30 p.m at Lewis Central.

Lewis Central 202 304 3 -- 14

Carroll Kuemper 100 020 0 -- 3