Titans sweep Battle of the Bluffs Games

Class 3A No. 6 Lewis Central won both of their games in Saturday’s Battle of the Bluffs tournament including a thrilling 6-5 win over Class 4A No. 2 Waukee, and then a 13-3 win over Winterset.

“This is a great day for Titan baseball,” Titan coach Jim Waters said. “Waukee last year knocked us out in our bid for the state tournament. We came out ready this morning. We knew what we were up against and that’s how we train. We train to play the best schools in the state.”

In a game that started at 8 a.m., the Warriors struck first and scored a run in the first, second, and third inning. However, the Titans kept pace with a run each in the second and third inning themselves.

The Warriors then scored a pair of runs in the fourth inning to take a 5-2 lead, but the Titans had a big inning of their own with three runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game at 5-5 after a key hit from senior Britton Bond.

“It was my third time facing him at the plate,” Bond said. “He hung me a two-strike curveball and I was ready for it and got the barrel on it and scored some big runs.”

After holding the Warriors scoreless in the top of the fifth, L.C. plated the go-ahead run in the bottom half of the inning. The Titans held the Warriors scoreless for the rest of the game and held on to win the game.

Bond and sophomore Luke Woltmann co-led the Titans with two hits each in the game. Bond pitched for two innings, Ty Thompson earned the win after pitching for 3.2 innings, and Trenton Johnette pitched for 1.1 innings. The Titan trio combined for 11 strikeouts.

“I think what’s most interesting about this game was that we didn’t play all that well defensively,” Waters said. “That game could have easily been 6-1 or 6-2 for us because they scored a lot of unearned runs on us. We got to sure ourselves up defensively. We can click offensively all we want, but we need to play a complete game, and when we do that’s when I’ll know we’re starting to peak.”

The Titans started game two strong as Bond began the scoring spree with an RBI triple, senior Aron Harrington soon followed it with an RBI of his own to give L.C. a 2-0 lead after the first inning.

After keeping the Huskies scoreless, the Titans pushed five more runs in the second inning Logan Manz connected for an RBI single, junior JC Dermody followed with a sac fly RBI junior, Logan Manz scored on a wild pitch and Harrington connected for his second hit of the day in the form of a two-run homer.

Lewis Central then plated a pair of runs in the third inning after Dermody’s 2 RBI single. Senior Devin Nailor then smacked a two-RBI triple and junior Ty Thomson hit a sac fly RBI in the fourth inning to make it 12-0 Titans.

“Scoring early and often was our biggest thing here,” Dermody said. “Our pitching made it difficult for them to get anything going and we just kept rolling in the hits to pull away.”

The Huskies got a run in the bottom of the fourth, but L.C. got the run back in the top of the fifth and then held off the Huskies enough to end the game in five innings.

The Titans had 14 hits against the Huskies. Junior Payton Fort led the Titans with three hits and an RBI. Senior Devin Nailor, Thomson, Harrington, and Manz contributed two hits each against the Huskies.

Lewis Central will be back on Monday at Clarinda for a key Hawkeye 10 doubleheader. Game one is set for 5:30 p.m.

Waukee (18-6) 111 200 0 – 5

Lewis Central 011 310 0 – 6

Lewis Central (17-2) 252 31X X – 13

Winterset (7-11) 000 11X X – 3