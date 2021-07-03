Trojans out-gut Eagles for WIC title

Underwood tried to even things up for the third time in the top of the seventh.

Rodenburg singled to left-center to start the inning, getting on base for the fourth time. After a strikeout, Easton Elledge walked, but Johnson - who had only pitched 2 ⅓ innings all year - struck out the next batter for out number two.

Josh Ravlin earned a second walk in the inning and the Class 2A No. 6 Eagles had the bases loaded with the top of the order at the plate.

But Johnson made sure the night ended right there, striking out Mason Boothby looking to end the game earning Tri-Center a tournament championship to go along with their regular season WIC title.

“When they were younger, Jaxyn was their ace pitcher,” Kozeal said of the junior. “I asked him today if he could pitch, and he kind of hesitated, so I asked him again and he said, oh yeah, I can pitch.”

Johnson earned the win going 1 ⅓ inning giving up one run on two hits, striking out four, and walking four. It was Johnson’s first win of the year in just his third appearance. He came in for Mason Rotasch who settled in after struggling early, pitching 5 ⅔ innings giving up four runs on seven hits, and striking out seven.