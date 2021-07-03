Trojans out-gut Eagles for WIC title

One sign of a good baseball team is coming right back to put runs on the board after their opponent takes a lead. Class 2A No. 6 Underwood did that two times on Friday night in the Western Iowa Conference baseball tournament championship against Class 1A No. 10 Tri-Center…but it was the Trojans coming back from their first deficit in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the WIC title 6-5 in thrilling fashion.
“Underwood's a good team, and we haven’t had a lot of close games,” Tri-Center coach Max Kozeal said. “That was good to see to come out and win in the end.”
Underwood went on top 5-4 in the top of the sixth after Coby Fink‘s first triple of the year was followed by a Blake Hall RBI single.
But the Class 1A No. 9 Trojans came right back in the bottom of the sixth. The inning started with a Jaxyn Johnson single. Two pitches later, Kaiden McDermott laid down a bunt that barely stayed fair, and Kaiden Rodenburg’s throwing error put runners at second and third with no outs.
Ethan Alfers then blooped a single into short right-center field, scoring the runner from second. McDermott came around on a throwing error giving the Trojans the 6-5 lead.
“It seems like it’s different kids every time,” Kozeal said. “This time Ethan came up with a big hit.”
Underwood tried to even things up for the third time in the top of the seventh.
Rodenburg singled to left-center to start the inning, getting on base for the fourth time. After a strikeout, Easton Elledge walked, but Johnson - who had only pitched 2 ⅓ innings all year - struck out the next batter for out number two.
Josh Ravlin earned a second walk in the inning and the Class 2A No. 6 Eagles had the bases loaded with the top of the order at the plate.
But Johnson made sure the night ended right there, striking out Mason Boothby looking to end the game earning Tri-Center a tournament championship to go along with their regular season WIC title.
“When they were younger, Jaxyn was their ace pitcher,” Kozeal said of the junior. “I asked him today if he could pitch, and he kind of hesitated, so I asked him again and he said, oh yeah, I can pitch.”
Johnson earned the win going 1 ⅓ inning giving up one run on two hits, striking out four, and walking four. It was Johnson’s first win of the year in just his third appearance. He came in for Mason Rotasch who settled in after struggling early, pitching 5 ⅔ innings giving up four runs on seven hits, and striking out seven.
The Trojans jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and it looked like it might be a continuation of the second games the two teams played this season that ended in an 11-1 Tri-Center victory, but Underwood came right back scoring three in the top of the second. Kozeal said his team was ready for a battle.
“It’s good to jump out and get that confidence going, but we were ready for a game like this,” he said.
Tri-Center scored another run in the third after Trento Kozeal doubled to open the inning and scored on a Justice Weers sac fly to center to go up 4-3, but again, Underwood came right back in the top of the 4th on an RBI groundout from Fink scored Elledge to tie it at four.
Weers scored a run and was 1-3 with a double and two RBI for the Trojans. Along with getting the win on the mound, Johnson reached base all three at bats for Tri-Center, scoring a run in the decisive sixth inning.
“To beat Underwood in a close game, on their field, in the WIC championship, that says a lot because we are going to get challenged in the next couple of weeks,” Kozeal said.
Jack Vanfossan took his first loss of the season on the mound for the Eagles. Vanfossan pitched six innings giving up four earned runs on five hits, striking out three, and walking two.
Underwood coach Andy Vanfossan thought his team battled all night long and praised his seniors leading his young team.
“I thought all of our guys had good at bats,” coach Vanfossan said. “The four seniors have really stepped up and helped the younger guys.”
Both teams are off for the Fourth of July weekend and are back in action next Tuesday. Tri-Center will play Sidney while Underwood plays host Class 1A No.7 CAM team.