Trojans set new win record after pounding Panthers

For the third time this season, Class 1A No. 10 Tri-Center baseball defeated Logan-Magnolia 10-0, this time in the substate semifinal and for the District 15 championship on Saturday in Neola.
The victory boosts Tri-Center’s win total to 27, which breaks a school record for most wins in a season where the previous record was set by Tri-Center’s 1987 state championship-winning team.
“The kids flat out came ready to play,” Trojans coach Max Kozeal said. “They were excited, but also really calm. We knew this would be a challenge, that’s a good team. They have great pitching and are well-coached. The guys knew we had to show up and play.
“This being the last time our seniors will play on this field and to also break the season school record for wins in a season is really cool to see. Especially since it was on our field.”
The Trojan bats wasted no time setting the tone as senior Leyton Nelson got the Trojans on the board with a two-RBI single. The Panthers looked to follow up with a run or two of their own but back-to-back strikeouts from Nelson shut the door on Lo-Ma’s first chance.
After trading a scoreless third inning, T.C. added to their lead with four more runs as juniors Justice Weers and Jaxon Johnson along with senior Trent Kozeal all got hits for an RBI. Another run scored for Tri-Center via a wild pitch, putting the Trojans in the driver’s seat up 6-0 after three innings.
“We played loose and relaxed today,” Trent Kozeal said. “Postseason is all about staying loose and sticking to the fundamentals and that’s what we did. We still had to battle through some adversity, but Leyton and Mason (Rohatsch) pitched a great game and closed it out, and at the plate, we just battled and kept hitting the ball well like we have all year.”
Trent Kozeal led the Trojans with three hits and two RBIs. Rohatsch and Nelson each connected for two hits. Weers also connected for a timely hit for an RBI. The junior says in games like this where the team gets rolling, games are a lot of fun.
“It’s a lot of fun to play with this group of guys,” Weers said. “We just hit the ball hard and have fun and things just fall into place. With guys like Mason and Leyton on the mound, it really lets us play with a lot of confidence.”
The teams traded another pair of scoreless half innings in the fourth. However, Tri-Center’s bats came alive again in the fifth. Seniors Kaden McDermott and Ethan Alfers were among those collecting RBIs for the Trojans in that inning.
However, the Panthers brought the Trojan rally to a halt one run shy of the 10-run mercy rule, prolonging the game for at least another inning.
Logan-Magnolia made its biggest threat yet to cut into the Trojan’s lead with bases loaded and only one out. Relief pitcher Mason Rohatsch struck out a couple of Panthers to again retreat to the dugout empty-handed.
Nelson earned the win on the mound after pitching four of the five innings. Nelson struck out six batters, while never surrendering a hit. Rohatsch closed the game striking out two batters while allowing just one hit to the Panthers.
“I never pitched against the first two times,” Nelson said. “Mason went out and threw both times earlier, but I knew I was going to get my chance tonight and I just went out there and threw strikes.
“My brother sent me a video from Oregon State that said 'win at all costs'. Like the rest of my team I don’t want the season to be done. We came up short in basketball so we’re going to be ready on Tuesday.”
The Trojans now advance to the sub-state final where they will meet Class 1A No. 5 Kingsley-Pierson (28-3) at Sioux City West High School at 7 p.m.
For the Trojans to return to state for the third time within the decade, Coach Kozeal says this team just has to be itself.
“We just have to keep doing the things that we have been doing,” Kozeal said. “We can only control ourselves, so we just have to go out and play and the kids just have to keep confident and relaxed like they were today. If we can do those two things, we’ll do the best we can and see the chips fall where they may because that’s all you can do is worry about yourself.”