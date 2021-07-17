Trojans set new win record after pounding Panthers

Nelson earned the win on the mound after pitching four of the five innings. Nelson struck out six batters, while never surrendering a hit. Rohatsch closed the game striking out two batters while allowing just one hit to the Panthers.

“I never pitched against the first two times,” Nelson said. “Mason went out and threw both times earlier, but I knew I was going to get my chance tonight and I just went out there and threw strikes.

“My brother sent me a video from Oregon State that said 'win at all costs'. Like the rest of my team I don’t want the season to be done. We came up short in basketball so we’re going to be ready on Tuesday.”

The Trojans now advance to the sub-state final where they will meet Class 1A No. 5 Kingsley-Pierson (28-3) at Sioux City West High School at 7 p.m.

For the Trojans to return to state for the third time within the decade, Coach Kozeal says this team just has to be itself.