Tuesday Scoreboard
Tuesday Scoreboard

Baseball Scores

Sioux City Heelan 10 Thomas Jefferson 0

Sioux City Heelan (19-9-1) 14, Thomas Jefferson (0-22) 4

Treynor (12-6) 8, Audubon (7-14) 6

Storm Lake (18-5) 6, St. Albert (22-8) 3

Softball scores

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (21-10) 8, Glenwood (9-17) 6

WIC Softball Tournament scores

Tri-Center (6-17) 4, IKM-Manning (0-18) 3

AHSTW (15-11) 7, Treynor (10-13) 0

Underwood (22-2) 13, Tri-Center (6-18) 2

Audubon (15-8) 11, Riverside (15-13) 8

Baseball

Falcons pound Panthers

Class 1A No. 4 St. Albert baseball connected for 22 hits to beat Logan-Magnolia 19-8 in six innings on Friday night.

Titans split with Knights
Baseball

Titans split with Knights

  • Updated

Lewis Central baseball split Tuesday night’s Hawkeye 10 doubleheader with Carroll Kuemper. L.C. won the first game 14-3 and lost the second 5-4.

