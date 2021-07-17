Warriors roll past Lynx

Class 4A No.9 Waukee defeated Abraham Lincoln baseball 10-0 after five complete innings on Friday night.

After four first-inning errors, the Warriors leaped out to an early 5-0 advantage after the first inning and would score another in the second to go up 6-0. Though the Lynx forced a scoreless third inning upon the Warriors, Waukee would end the game after scoring two runs in the fourth and fifth inning to end the game.

“Honestly, we did not come ready to play in this game,” Elam said. “We had a couple good days of practice before the game and when we were on the bus, on the way up Coach Reiss and I were saying we’ll know how this game will go based on how we start the game. We had some mistakes and gave up five unearned runs, instead of getting out of the inning where we probably shouldn’t have given up any runs.”

Offensively, the Lynx were held to just one hit. Freshman Aidan Martin got the hit during the second inning.

With the defeat, the Lynx will move from two seniors, Ricky Webster and Jaden Reiss. Coach Elam was proud of each of their efforts this season and hopes next year’s returnees will follow in their footsteps in terms of work ethic.