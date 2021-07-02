Warriors roll past Yellow Jackets

The Thomas Jefferson baseball team lost Friday’s Missouri River Conference doubleheader to Sergeant Bluff-Luton at the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex.

In game one, the Yellow Jackets fell to the Warriors by a score of 19-4 after playing five innings at the Wick. Six errors plagued the Jackets defense as the Warriors made them pay with at least two runs every inning. SB-L sealed the deal with a seven-run fifth inning to take the win in game one.

“Pitching was rough for us today,” Yellow Jackets coach Tom Giles said. “We knew we were short on pitchers this week and that made for some rough stretches in today’s games. ”

Game two unfortunately didn’t treat T.J. any better. Seven Jacket errors and 16 third inning runs created too big of a debt for the Jackets as Sergeant Bluff-Luton ended the game in four innings, winning 25-4.

While these losses are hard to take. Giles said he encourages his guys to remain positive as the Yellow Jackets stay in the hunt for the season’s first victory.

“I keep telling the guys to stay positive, stick together and support each other,” Giles said. “We just got to make more routine plays. We don’t have to be all stars, we just have to go out and play routine baseball.”