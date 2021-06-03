Warriors sweep Lynx in MRAC double header

Sergeant Bluff-Luton handed the young Abraham Lincoln baseball team its eighth and ninth straight loss after winning both of Thursday’s Missouri River Conference games at Jon Lieber Field.
Both teams came out swinging and hitting right away as both squads started off with three hits and a run in the first inning. After a slower second inning, the Warriors regained the lead with a run in the third. Whether it be walks or hits, the Lynx were finding ways to get on base in the bottom of the third but came up empty after stranding loaded bases.
The Warriors and Lynx again shared scoreless innings in the fourth. The Warriors platted an insurance run in the top of the fifth and loaded the bases as well. The Lynx minimized the trouble though by allowing just the one run and stranding three Warriors on base.
The Warriors kept trying to extend their lead in the top of the sixth, but the Lynx continued their solid defense and threw out two runners at home two keep it a two-run ballgame midway through the sixth.
A sacrifice single in the bottom of the sixth from Gabe Daniels brought Braden LaSale home to cut the deficit to one run. But two pitches made their way past the Lynx catcher which scored two big runs for the Warriors in the top of the seventh. The Lynx were able to get a pair of runners on first and second, but A.L. came up empty, stranding the two runners and giving the visiting Warriors game one by a score of 5-2.
“I thought our pitcher, Bennett Olsen, threw a good enough game for us to get the win,” A.L. head coach Brett Elam said. “We just couldn’t manufacture any runs, we gave ourselves a chance by making it a one-run game, but then two fastballs get behind us to let two runs in. We got to be tougher defensively and better behind the plate in these situations.”
Bennett Olsen took the loss on the mound for the Lynx. Olsen threw six strikeouts.
In game two, the Warriors again came out strong, this time with six hits and five runs, and then forced the Lynx to strand loaded bases again before any runs could score.
The Warriors then plated a pair more runs to boost their lead up to 7-0 after two more hits and a Lynx error to seize early control in game two of Thursday’s Missouri River Conference battle.
The Lynx would bring home one runner after a pitch went by the Warriors catcher, but the Warriors then scored a trio in the fourth, and then two more scored in the top of the fifth to seal the deal 12-1 in five innings.
“We just didn’t make the plays when they needed to be made,” Elam said. “We have to make the routine plays, and we dropped a couple of pop-ups and let a fly ball drop in from not communicating. It’s not acceptable and we need to clean some of that routine stuff up, if we don’t make routine plays, that’s going to kill us. We’re just making it tougher on ourselves at times. ”
Abraham Lincoln will host Lewis Central at 6 p.m. on Friday at Jon Lieber Field. Of course, whenever it’s an inner-city team it’s always a big game for the Lynx.
“Anytime it’s a city rivalry, you got to be ready to play,” Elam said. “These are the games you look forward to throughout the year some of their kids and our kids grew up playing together. It’s also about city bragging rights, if you’re not ready to play in a city rivalry game you bet check your oil, city bragging rights is what it’s all about.”
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-3) 101 010 2 -- 5
Abraham Lincoln (2-9) 100 001 0 -- 2