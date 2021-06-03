Warriors sweep Lynx in MRAC double header

Sergeant Bluff-Luton handed the young Abraham Lincoln baseball team its eighth and ninth straight loss after winning both of Thursday’s Missouri River Conference games at Jon Lieber Field.

Both teams came out swinging and hitting right away as both squads started off with three hits and a run in the first inning. After a slower second inning, the Warriors regained the lead with a run in the third. Whether it be walks or hits, the Lynx were finding ways to get on base in the bottom of the third but came up empty after stranding loaded bases.

The Warriors and Lynx again shared scoreless innings in the fourth. The Warriors platted an insurance run in the top of the fifth and loaded the bases as well. The Lynx minimized the trouble though by allowing just the one run and stranding three Warriors on base.

The Warriors kept trying to extend their lead in the top of the sixth, but the Lynx continued their solid defense and threw out two runners at home two keep it a two-run ballgame midway through the sixth.