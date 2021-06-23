Warriors sweep Yellow Jackets on Tuesday

The Thomas Jefferson baseball team lost both games of Tuesday evening’s doubleheader, losing game one 11-1 and game two 13-0.
The Warriors scored at least one run in all five innings of the game to end game one in five innings.
The Jackets held the Warriors to just one run in the first and second inning, keeping things interesting at 2-0 at the start of the third inning. Sergeant Bluff took control though with four runs in the third and another four runs in the fourth.
The Yellow Jackets scored their lone run in the bottom of the fourth to make it 10-1 and try to prolong the game to its full distance but failed to reply after the Warriors regained a 10-run advantage in the fifth inning.
In game two, The Warriors started faster with nine combined runs in the first two innings en route to a 13-0 win in game two despite being out-hit.
The Yellow Jackets kept fighting and forced a scoreless third inning on the Warriors, but Sergeant Bluff- Luton plated four more runners in the fourth inning to take the 13-0 lead which would stand for the rest of the way, thus ending the game in five innings.
Despite two more defeats, Yellow Jackets coach Tom Giles was pleased with the team effort as he and the team look forward to moving on to their next challenge in search of a win.
“This was the best overall effort we’ve had all season,” Jackets baseball coach Tom Giles said. “I have been preaching to the guys to ‘sell out’ for the team and give a max effort every game. I love the max effort we gave on defense especially, we outhit them in game two as well, we just couldn’t push the runs across. We will keep working as we search for our first win.”
The Jackets will play host to LeMars on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. for game one of a Missouri River conference doubleheader.
Sergeant Bluff- Luton 114 41 -- 11
Thomas Jefferson 000 10 -- 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (13-10) 540 40 -- 13
Thomas Jefferson (0-18) 000 00 -- 0
The Yellow Jacket softball team was also swept in both games of Tuesday’s doubleheader against Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
In game one the Yellow Jackets had trouble getting their bats going as they were shut out by the Warriors 8-0 before losing the second game 10-3.
The Jackets made the Warriors earn it though as they limited SBL to just one run in the opening inning and then held them to zero in the second inning. However, the Warriors began separating themselves in the third inning where they scored four runs to take a 5-0 lead, and would later score a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth to create an 8-0 score.
In game two, the Jackets broke the ice first with the game’s first run. The Warriors did not allow that lead to live for long as they scored six in the bottom half of the first inning.
The Warriors then brought a pair home in the second inning to make it 8-1. However, T.J. closed that gap a bit with two runs in the top of the third to trim the lead back down to five. The Warriors boosted their lead back up to seven runs though after scoring two in the bottom of the fifth inning which concluded the game’s scoring plays.
Dealing with some injuries the Yellow Jackets have had to move people all around to different positions, that said Jackets softball coach Amy Anderson was pleased with how her players stepped up to the challenge.
“We’ve been plagued by multiple injuries over the past few weeks,” Anderson said. “Lots of kids are playing in new positions and have really stepped up and done a great job and for that, I’m very proud of them.
“The kids are coming to practice, working hard, trusting in the coaches and each other and it’s showing. We are continuing to get better each game.”
The Jackets will play LeMars on Thursday at Gale Wickersham Complex with game one starting at 5:30 p.m. and game two around 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson 000 000 0 -- 0