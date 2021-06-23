Warriors sweep Yellow Jackets on Tuesday

The Thomas Jefferson baseball team lost both games of Tuesday evening’s doubleheader, losing game one 11-1 and game two 13-0.

The Warriors scored at least one run in all five innings of the game to end game one in five innings.

The Jackets held the Warriors to just one run in the first and second inning, keeping things interesting at 2-0 at the start of the third inning. Sergeant Bluff took control though with four runs in the third and another four runs in the fourth.

The Yellow Jackets scored their lone run in the bottom of the fourth to make it 10-1 and try to prolong the game to its full distance but failed to reply after the Warriors regained a 10-run advantage in the fifth inning.

In game two, The Warriors started faster with nine combined runs in the first two innings en route to a 13-0 win in game two despite being out-hit.

The Yellow Jackets kept fighting and forced a scoreless third inning on the Warriors, but Sergeant Bluff- Luton plated four more runners in the fourth inning to take the 13-0 lead which would stand for the rest of the way, thus ending the game in five innings.