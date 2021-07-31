Western Iowa Conference releases all-conference baseball teams

Brett McGee was another key batter for the Trojans as he was second on the team with a batting average of .477 and brought in 29 RBIs.

On the second team, Justice Weers was third on the team with a .475 batting average as he hit the team-high of five home runs and also led the team with 50 RBIs. Finally, Jaxon Johnson was the final Trojan to appear on the all-conference teams list after batting a .453 average, smacking over four home runs, and accounting for 27 RBIs. He also won a game as a pitcher.

For Underwood, Blake Hall was one of two Eagles players who finished above the .400 batting average with a .452 precisely. Hall led the team with 33 hits, 28 RBIs, and three home runs, he also won a game on the mound.

Freshman Jack Vanfossan quickly became a key contributor to this Eagle’s squad as he finished with a .364 batting average with 28 hits. He also had a great year on the mound, finishing with a 7-2 record and an ERA of 0.96 with 62 strikeouts.

Senior Tyler Boothby was named to the WIC’s second team after leading the Eagles with a .462 batting average and won three games on the mound for Underwood with an ERA of 2.39. Mason Boothby was also named to the second team after batting a .344. Mason Boothby also had a 3-1 record on the mound for the Eagles.