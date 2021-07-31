Western Iowa Conference releases all-conference baseball teams

The 2021 Western Iowa Conference baseball teams have officially been released. After being the only team in the conference to make the state tournament, Tri-Center had the most honorees with six players being recognized. Underwood has the second most with four players.
Also within the nonpareil coverage area, Treynor had three players make the list, Riverside landed a pair on the list and finally, AHSTW had a player make the all-conference first team.
The Tri-Center Trojans saw senior Trent Kozeal, Leyton Nelson, Mason Rohatsch, and Brett McGee all made the WIC first team while juniors Jaxon Johnson and Justice Weers made the conference’s second team.
Among a team that batted an average of .426, Kozeal led all individuals with a .510 batting average. He hit two home runs, led the team with 10 triples, and had 42 RBIs.
Leyton Nelson was not only a key contributor with the bats but also was T.C’s ace on the mound. Nelson batted a .459 average with two home runs. On the mound, Nelson finished with a record of 10-1, struck out 89 batters, and finished with an impressive ERA of 0.71.
Mason Rohatsch was another senior who hit the ball well with a .451 average. Rohatsch hit three home runs and also had 28 RBIs, he also had a solid year on the mound with a record of 6-1 and an ERA of 2.77 and struck out 55 batters.
Brett McGee was another key batter for the Trojans as he was second on the team with a batting average of .477 and brought in 29 RBIs.
On the second team, Justice Weers was third on the team with a .475 batting average as he hit the team-high of five home runs and also led the team with 50 RBIs. Finally, Jaxon Johnson was the final Trojan to appear on the all-conference teams list after batting a .453 average, smacking over four home runs, and accounting for 27 RBIs. He also won a game as a pitcher.
For Underwood, Blake Hall was one of two Eagles players who finished above the .400 batting average with a .452 precisely. Hall led the team with 33 hits, 28 RBIs, and three home runs, he also won a game on the mound.
Freshman Jack Vanfossan quickly became a key contributor to this Eagle’s squad as he finished with a .364 batting average with 28 hits. He also had a great year on the mound, finishing with a 7-2 record and an ERA of 0.96 with 62 strikeouts.
Senior Tyler Boothby was named to the WIC’s second team after leading the Eagles with a .462 batting average and won three games on the mound for Underwood with an ERA of 2.39. Mason Boothby was also named to the second team after batting a .344. Mason Boothby also had a 3-1 record on the mound for the Eagles.
The Treynor Cardinals saw sophomore Jaxson Schumacher make the WIC first team. Schumacher led the team with an impressive .548 batting average. He also led the team with 35 RBIs and seven home runs. The sophomore also finished with a pitching record of 4-2 and an ERA of 2.66.
On the second team for the Cards, senior Brock Wallace made the cut after batting a .236 average. In addition, Junior Kaden Snyder made the team after batting a .391 average and finished second on the team with 23 RBIs.
Riverside saw two of its own make the honor teams as Ethan Reicks finished the year with a .386 batting average and led the team with 19 RBIs to earn himself a spot on the WIC first team.
Senior Eddie Vlcek was named to the second team after leading the Bulldogs with a .457 batting average and a team-high of 32 hits. Vlcek also had seven RBIs for Riverside on the year.
For AHSTW, senior Blake Holst was the lone Viking to make the WIC’s all-conference teams. The senior led the Vikes with a .383 batting average. He also was a key pitcher to the team as he finished his season with a record of 4-3 and had an ERA of 3.70.