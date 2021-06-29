WIC tournament baseball; Trojans and Eagles start off hot

IKM-Manning 3 Riverside (4-15) 1- A key second and third inning helped the Wolves defeat the Bulldogs on Monday night in the Western Iowa Conference tournament’s first game.

Riverside plated a run in the top of the fifth in an attempt to make their run, but just couldn’t get the bats going as they were held to five hits.

Senior Eddie Vlcek and freshman Mason McCready each had two hits for the Bulldogs. McCready was also the player who scored the run.

Tri-Center (20-1) 10 IKM-Manning (5-17) 0- Tri-Center scored four runs within the first two innings and while the Wolves forced the game to go to the sixth inning the Trojans scored six runs to put the game away within six innings in Monday first round round of the Western Iowa Conference tournament.

Junior Justice Weers led T.C. with three hits and two RBIs and senior Brett McGee added two more hits. Senior Leyton Nelson got the win on the Mound for the Trojans after pitching for 2 1/3 innings, allowing just one hit and striking out four batters. Notably, senior Mason Rohatsch pitched for 3 2/3 innings for the Trojans and struck out six batters while not allowing any hits.