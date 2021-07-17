Yellow Jackets end season after loss in Norwalk

Thomas Jefferson baseball concluded its season after a 19-0 loss at Norwalk on Friday night in a Class 4A substate first-round game.

Thanks to a hot start where the Warriors scored 18 combined runs within the first two innings, Norwalk ended the Yellow Jackets season after holding T.J. to just two hits for the whole night. Collecting those hits were sophomore Tyler Huey and eighth grader Peyton Steinspring.

“Like always, our kids played their hearts out,” Yellow Jackets coach Tom Giles said. “Norwalk is a solid team through all aspects, hitting, defense, and pitching.”

While this Yellow Jackets team was young, it will still be moving on from two seniors in Hunter Ryba and Jaiden Belt.

“We’re losing a solid player in Hunter Ryba. Jaiden Belt is our other senior that stepped up and played/ pitched a bit for us. We will miss those two. We are very young, we now know what we need to do to get better.

“With all the new faces this year, we knew it was going to be a year of getting experience. Now that we’ve seen some of these teams, we now have that idea of what we need to do to improve and be competitive in games like this.”