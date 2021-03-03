4A state basketball tournament: No. 1 Rams take on defending champ North Scott

“We got to keep them out of the paint and not allow them second chances or any sort of easy buckets,” Rasmussen said. “They can really attack with the basketball and get to the rim. If we allow that and give them high percentage looks, it’s going to make things a lot more difficult. If we make them work for their buckets and shoot contested jumpers, then I think that puts us in a position where we’ll feel confident and make things more favorable for us.”

The Lancers have been a tough defense to crack as well. Allowing teams just 38.7 points per game, the Rams will need to make every possession count.

That said, while the Rams are prepared to play with fewer possessions than they typically like, Rasmussen's team will still look to play their usual fast-paced offense. Which pairs nicely with a defense that likes to press and holds opponents to 50.9 points per game.

“We’re going to play our game and not allow them to slow us down,” Rasmussen said. “We want to get up and down the floor, that’s the best way we know how to play. I trust that if we have a few less possessions than normal we will be able to weather that storm, but we’ll definitely be imposing our tempo, and play the way we want to play.”

Tip-off will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Watch the game here.