4A state tournament: No. 1 Rams take on defending champ North Scott

DES MOINES — After winning their quarterfinal games, top-rated and top-seeded Glenwood and defending champion North Scott will meet in Thursday’s Class 4 girls state basketball tournament semifinal.
After rolling by Dubuque Wahlert 79-57 on Tuesday, Glenwood (20-3) is in the semifinal round for the second-straight season. However, their counterpart North Scott (16-2) can say the same and more, as they will look to get back to their second-straight state championship game.
Within Glenwood’s quarterfinal victory, four Rams scored double figures and two other girls were just below double digits with nine points. The Ram players will look to keep that chemistry and teamwork going strong on Thursday.
“I think we’re playing with a lot more confidence this year,” Rams senior Emma Hughes said. “We’ve been on this stage before, we know what it’s like. We kind of loaded our schedule this year to prepare for this, I think we’re ready.”
“It’s just a teamwork thing,” senior Elle Scarborough added. “We just have to play well and together and we’ll get there.”
The Lancers defeated Central DeWitt 59-45 in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round. Three North Scott players scored 16 points, including senior Ashley Fountain, who also grabbed 10.
Fountain, a guard, leads the Lancers with 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Senior guard Samantha Scott averages 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
While North Scott averages 53.9 points a game — compared to Glenwood’s 72.5 — the defending champion Lancers still have lots of ways to take advantage of their opponents.
“We got to keep them out of the paint and not allow them second chances or any sort of easy buckets,” Rasmussen said. “They can really attack with the basketball and get to the rim. If we allow that and give them high percentage looks, it’s going to make things a lot more difficult. If we make them work for their buckets and shoot contested jumpers, then I think that puts us in a position where we’ll feel confident and make things more favorable for us.”
The Lancers have been a tough defense to crack as well. Allowing teams just 38.7 points per game, the Rams will need to make every possession count.
That said, while the Rams are prepared to play with fewer possessions than they typically like, Rasmussen’s team will still look to play their usual fast-paced offense. Which pairs nicely with a defense that likes to press and holds opponents to 50.9 points per game.
“We’re going to play our game and not allow them to slow us down,” Rasmussen said. “We want to get up and down the floor, that’s the best way we know how to play. I trust that if we have a few less possessions than normal we will be able to weather that storm, but we’ll definitely be imposing our tempo, and play the way we want to play.”
Tip-off will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Watch the game at bit.ly/388Rpox.