4A title slips from Rams in final seconds

DES MOINES — Ballard scored 12 of the game’s last 16 points to beat Glenwood 47-45 in a thrilling Class 4A state title Saturday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.
After chipping away at the Glenwood lead throughout the fourth quarter, Bomber senior forward Josie Fleischmann came off a double screen and hit a deep three-pointer with 37 seconds left to give Ballard its first lead of the second half. Glenwood missed two shots on the ensuing possession and after Ballard made one of two free throws, a deep Glenwood three-pointer in the final seconds was off.
A game of runs started with the Bombers (24-1) scoring the first five points to take the early advantage. The Rams responded with a 6-2 spurt to cut the lead down to one until Ballard sank a three with three seconds to spare in the first quarter to snag a 10-6 lead.
Ballard would boost their lead up to as much as nine before Glenwood made their move. Junior guard Madison Camden got hot, hitting a pair of threes in the back half of the second quarter and a pair of baskets from sophomore guard Jenna Hopp helped the Rams finish the fourth quarter on a 12-0 run. They outscored the Bombers 16-6 in the last four minutes of the half.
“We got punched in the mouth early,” Rams head coach Brian Rasmussen said. “Our girls are up for any fight and are pretty tough kids, so we didn’t back down. We didn’t change our game plan or alter anything and go into panic mode, we took the shot that they gave us and gave them our own run.”
The Rams kept their momentum rolling early in the second half, scoring seven of the second half’s first nine points on the way to taking a nine point lead into the fourth.
The Bombers were not done though.
Ballard outscored Glenwood 20-9 in the fourth quarter as the Bomber defense created pressure and turnovers to eventually take the lead via Fleischmann’s three.
The Rams, down two, got the last shot and fired a deep three for the win, but it kicked off the right side of the rim as Glenwood fell short of the 4A title.
The teams met in the middle tempo-wise, with Ballard at times imposing its grind-it-out will, while in other stretches the Rams were able to play at their preferred fast pace. In the end, Glenwood was 25 points below its scoring average.
The Rams were hurt by 15 turnovers and a 13-22 shootnig performance at the free throw line.
“I didn’t really have a speech prepared for that one,” Rasmussen said. “That’s how confident we were coming into this. Not overly confident from a standpoint of being naïve. We knew Ballard was a good team and we knew we were going to have to work hard.
“Our girls worked really hard and they played with that toughness. They’ve been busting it and putting in the work for the last 365 days to get to this point. It was our intent to get things done, but we came up a bucket short.”
Camden finished with a game-high 20 points while hitting four three-pointers. Hopp scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Coryl Matheny scored six points and pulled down eight rebounds.
Fleischmann led Ballard with 19 points. She hit five three-pointers. Junior guard Brooke Loewe scored 16 points and senior guard Molly Ihle scored six points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
With the loss, Glenwood loses four successful seniors in guards Emma Hughes, Elle Scarborough and Morgan Stanislav and forward Lauren Becker.
While this group, which Rasmussen says is arguably one of the most successful senior groups in school history, moves on he also likes what the program returns and believes this won’t be the only time they play on this stage.
“Between all the sports these seniors have played, they’ve probably had as much success if not more than any other class in the history of Glenwood,” Rasmussen said. “It’s been a lot of fun with these girls.”
Camden and Hopp were named to the class 4A all-tournament team. Rounding out the team were North Scott senior Ashley Fountain, Dallas Center-Grimes sophomore Emma Miner, Loewe and Ihle, who was named captain.
The Rams end the season as the state runner-up for the first time in school history and end the year with a record of 21-4, their second-straight 20-win season. The title game loss was their first to a team from Iowa.
“We’re going to be confident heading into next season. We’re going to work hard and fight ourselves back here and we’ll take the next step to get it done,” Rasmussen said. “We got a lot of kids who strive for this moment and play big in big games and we’ll find ourselves back here. I truly believe that and I think the girls believe that and they’re willing to put in the work, time and effort to make it happen.”
Ballard (24-1) 10 11 6 20 — 47
Glenwood (21-4) 6 19 11 9 — 45
B: Brooke Loewe 16, Meg Rietz 4, Cassidy Thompson 2, Josie Fleischmann 19, Molly Ihle 6.
G: Jenna Hopp 14, Coryl Matheny 6, Abby Hughes 3, Madison Camden 20, Elle Scarborough 2, Emma Hughes 0, Brynlee Arnold 0.