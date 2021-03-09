Abraham Lincoln boys ready for state showdown with Ames

March 2020 isn’t a month remembered fondly by most.
The effects of COVID-19 were beginning to be felt in the United States. Schools shut down. Prep athletic activities were canceled or postponed in an effort to flatten the curve.
Iowa felt the effect, too. The conclusion of the boys state basketball tournament marked the end of all prep sports for three-plus months.
Without regular practice, athletes had to get creative with their training. Abraham Lincoln’s Josh Dix was no exception.
The junior guard decided to make the most of his time. With no gyms open and no weight room sessions to attend, he trained at home during quarantine. He’d shoot hoops outside. He built muscle during at-home workouts. He lacked no motivation as the Lynx had just wrapped up a 21-2 season that ended with a humbling 58-35 loss to West Des Moines Dowling in the substate finals.
The results are now apparent. Dix weighed 160 pounds at the end of his sophomore campaign. Now, as sixth-seeded Abraham Lincoln (19-4) prepares to face third-seeded Ames (17-3) at 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, the Lynx’s leading scorer checks in at 185 pounds.
“Josh isn’t even close to the same kid he was last winter,” A.L. coach Jason Isaacson said. “He really improved his body in the offseason. We joke around, saying that he went into quarantine a boy and came out a man. He really attacked workouts at home. He’s taken himself to another level.
“He wasn’t happy with last year, so he really challenged himself.”
Dix has had a double figure scoring average since his freshman season, but he’s improved those numbers each of the last three years. He enters Wednesday leading the Lynx with 19.4 points per game and Division I offers from Colorado State, Drake, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State and Missouri-Kansas City, according to 247 Sports. He’s had a major role in taking the Lynx back to state for the first time since 2016, but Dix is the first to acknowledge the reason they’re back at Wells Fargo Arena is that his teammates’ contributions have been just as impactful.
Senior Noah Sandbothe averages 13.4 points per game. Junior Jamison Gruber chips in 11.9, and senior Christian Tidiane does a little of everything with 7.6 points, 2.1 blocks and 7.9 rebounds per game. Senior Lennx Brown (4.9 points per game), junior JR Knauss (3.3) and senior Ben Waugh (3.0) also have played important roles this year.
Following the difficult ending of last season, the roster came together to put in the necessary work to make sure their season would conclude in Des Moines.
“All of us, after last year, got together and started working out as a team over Zoom calls because we knew where we had to go,” Dix said. “Noah, Christian and Jamo all put in the work — everyone has, and it’s showing.
“We’ve got a lot of good scout guys that put in the work and help push us in practice all the time. Everyone has been grinding since we lost last year, and it’s paying off.”
The payoff has arrived.
Wednesday marks A.L.’s first trip back to Wells Fargo Arena since 2016 when it dropped a thrilling 60-58 decision to Cedar Falls in Isaacson’s first trip to state as head coach. A deep Kyle Crowl 3-pointer in the game’s final seconds tied the score before two Cedar Falls free throws with 0.2 seconds left proved to be the difference.
Now, in Isaacson’s ninth season at the helm, he faces another tough task in the quarterfinal round. Ames enters as one of the hottest teams in the field as winners of 12 in a row.
The Little Cyclones are led in scoring and assists by junior guard Tamin Lipsey, who averages 16.9 and 4.9, respectively, and holds offers from Iowa State, Minnesota and Nebraska, according to 247 Sports. Ames also features double-figure scorers in junior Trevion LaBeaux (11.5) and senior Keyshaun Brooks (10.9).
“They’ve got a great team and are playing about as good anybody right now,” Isaacson said. “Their point guard Lipsey is obviously the real deal. Containing him and making everything tough for him and making him work is going to be big. They’ve just got a really nice team and they defend really well.
“We’re a little longer than we’ve been in the past. We match up well with that, so it’s a matter of going out, executing and making some plays.”
The Lynx counter with the ninth-highest scoring average in Class 4A (64 points per game). They’ve won 13 of their last 14 games, including three in row, and they’ve done a good job preparing themselves for the rigors of the state stage. A.L.’s four losses have come to teams from three states, and each has qualified for its respective state tournament – West Des Moines Dowling (the five seed in Iowa), Millard North and Bellevue West (Nebraska) and Blue Valley Northwest (Kansas).
“Last year, we won a lot of games during the regular season, but we didn’t play as hard out of conference,” Dix said. “We wanted to play hard out of conference so we could get ready for these tough games coming up because they’ll prepare us better for these moments.”
His coach agrees. Beefing up the nonconference slate gave the Lynx valuable lessons heading into the most important stretch of the season.
“We didn’t care about our win-loss record,” Isaacson said. “We just wanted to challenge them and get to be our best by the end of the year. Those games did that. Blue Valley is a phenomenal team. Then a month later, we had Millard North and Bellevue West. We played those guys tough and made some comebacks, but we still saw some flaws that we had to work on.