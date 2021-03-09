Abraham Lincoln boys ready for state showdown with Ames

“We’re a little longer than we’ve been in the past. We match up well with that, so it’s a matter of going out, executing and making some plays.”

The Lynx counter with the ninth-highest scoring average in Class 4A (64 points per game). They’ve won 13 of their last 14 games, including three in row, and they’ve done a good job preparing themselves for the rigors of the state stage. A.L.’s four losses have come to teams from three states, and each has qualified for its respective state tournament – West Des Moines Dowling (the five seed in Iowa), Millard North and Bellevue West (Nebraska) and Blue Valley Northwest (Kansas).

“Last year, we won a lot of games during the regular season, but we didn’t play as hard out of conference,” Dix said. “We wanted to play hard out of conference so we could get ready for these tough games coming up because they’ll prepare us better for these moments.”

His coach agrees. Beefing up the nonconference slate gave the Lynx valuable lessons heading into the most important stretch of the season.