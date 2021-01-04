 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Abraham Lincoln girls cruise past Stars
0 comments

Abraham Lincoln girls cruise past Stars

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

The Abraham Lincoln girls basketball team put the clamps on defensively in cruising past Sioux City North 59-19 Monday night at the A.L. Fieldhouse.

"Our defense set the tone tonight, that is for sure," Lynx coach Chad Schaa said. "(Our) defense was excellent. Really got after it for four quarters."

To wit: A.L. held the Stars (1-7) to five first half points.

The Lynx (5-4) picked it up on the offensive end in the second half. Schaa said Harper Snead gave the Lynx "a huge spark" in the third quarter. Snead finished with nine points.

Jillian Shanks led A.L. with 14 points. Kayla Schleifman added 10 points.

"We started slow shooting the ball, but did a nice job shooting the ball in the second half," Schaa said.

Hannah Mogensen led Sioux City North with six points.

The Lynx return to action Friday against Bellevue West at in the MAC Shootout at 7 p.m. at the Mid-America Center.

Sioux City North (1-7) 2 3 7 7 — 19

Abraham Lincoln (5-4) 13 12 18 16 — 59

North: Madison Craighead 4, Hannah Mogensen 6, Sydney Rexius 1, Ashlyn Stohbeen 2, Emma Gross 3, Lauren Woods 1, Gabby Eberly 2, Aracely Figueroa 2.

A.L.: Allison Steppuhn 3, Harper Snead, 9, Jillian Shanks 14, Kerragan Baxter 2, Kamry Buthe 3, Emma Russell 2, Kayla Schleifman 10, Jacee Tindall 9, Bailey Christensen 1.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert