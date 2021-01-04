Abraham Lincoln girls cruise past Stars

The Abraham Lincoln girls basketball team put the clamps on defensively in cruising past Sioux City North 59-19 Monday night at the A.L. Fieldhouse.

"Our defense set the tone tonight, that is for sure," Lynx coach Chad Schaa said. "(Our) defense was excellent. Really got after it for four quarters."

To wit: A.L. held the Stars (1-7) to five first half points.

The Lynx (5-4) picked it up on the offensive end in the second half. Schaa said Harper Snead gave the Lynx "a huge spark" in the third quarter. Snead finished with nine points.

Jillian Shanks led A.L. with 14 points. Kayla Schleifman added 10 points.

"We started slow shooting the ball, but did a nice job shooting the ball in the second half," Schaa said.

Hannah Mogensen led Sioux City North with six points.

The Lynx return to action Friday against Bellevue West at in the MAC Shootout at 7 p.m. at the Mid-America Center.

Sioux City North (1-7) 2 3 7 7 — 19

Abraham Lincoln (5-4) 13 12 18 16 — 59