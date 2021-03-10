Abraham Lincoln loses 54-37 in Class 4A state quarterfinals

Ames never trailed, answering any run Abraham Lincoln threw at them, in defeating the Lynx 54-37 in the Class 4A boys state basketball tournament quarterfinals Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The Lynx were hurt by 12 turnovers, including three-straight to open the fourth quarter, and struggled for stretches to get going offensively against the Little Cyclones defense. A.L. was outrebound 27-17, grabbing just one offensive rebound after entering the game averaging 9.4 a contest with a Class 4A third-best 216 offensive rebounds.

Junior guard Josh Dix led A.L. with 11 points and seven rebounds. Senior forwards Noah Sandbothe and Christian Tidiane finished with nine and six, respectively. Senior guard Lennx Brown grabbed four rebounds.

Junior center Corey Phillips led Ames with 16 points and seven rebounds. Junior guard Tamin Lipsey scored 12 points and dished out six assists, while senior guard Keyshaun Brooks scored 10 points off the bench.

The loss ends the career of five A.L. seniors — Sandbothe, Tidiane, Brown, Jaden Reiss and Ben Waugh.

Stay with NonpareilOnline.com for additional coverage, including photos.

Abraham Lincoln (19-5) 8 10 10 9 — 37