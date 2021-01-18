AHSTW's 'Big Three' spur Vikings past Saintes

A late third-quarter run gave AHSTW the cushion it needed in a 64-56 girls basketball win against St. Albert Monday night in Council Bluffs.

Leading 46-44 with around three minutes left in the third quarter, the Vikings closed with a 7-2 stretch.

“They had a spurt on us in the third quarter. We couldn’t quite make it up,” Saintes head coach Dick Wettengel said.

Kailey Jones scored a game-high 21 points for AHSTW, while Claire Harris scored 20 and Claire Denning scored 15.

“Their ‘Big Three,’ their best three, led them,” Wettengel said. “They shot the ball extremely well tonight. I was really impressed with their play.”

Allie Petry led the Saintes with 16 points. Pearl Reisz scored 14, while Missy Evezic and Lauren Williams scored eight.

AHSTW (9-5) 16 14 23 11 — 64

Saintes (5-9) 15 18 13 10 — 56

AHSTW: Claire Denning 15, Julia Kock 2, Kailey Jones 21, Claire Harris 20, Delaney Goshorn 6.

SA: Allie Petry 16, Pearl Reisz 14, Missy Evezic 8, Makenna Shepard 5, Lauren Williams 8, Carly McKeever 3, Lena Rosloniec 2.

