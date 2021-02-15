AL uses big second quarter to cruise past TJ 71-28

The Abraham Lincoln boys basketball team used a big second quarter to pull away easily in a 71-28 win against city rival Thomas Jefferson Monday night at the T.J. Athletic Center in Council Bluffs.

The game was close early, with T.J. hanging tough. The Lynx led by one at after the first quarter.

But A.L. flipped the switch in the second quarter, shutting the Jackets out while scoring 26 points. The Lynx cruised from there.

"Defensively, we did a great job in the second quarter," Lynx head coach Jason Isaascon said.

"Throughout the first quarter we were able to play at our pace," T.J. head coach Nate Kreifels said. "The second quarter was a completely different story. We turned it over several times, struggled to get stops, and A.L. was in full attack mode.

"I knew we would struggle to match their size and strength but I was hopeful we'd take care of the ball and grind out stops. Second half was more of the same, as we struggled to end possessions with a rebound, while on the offensive end we never were comfortable"

Isaacson credited his charges for spreading the wealth offensively.