AL uses big second quarter to cruise past TJ 71-28

The Abraham Lincoln boys basketball team used a big second quarter to pull away easily in a 71-28 win against city rival Thomas Jefferson Monday night at the T.J. Athletic Center in Council Bluffs.
The game was close early, with T.J. hanging tough. The Lynx led by one at after the first quarter.
But A.L. flipped the switch in the second quarter, shutting the Jackets out while scoring 26 points. The Lynx cruised from there.
"Defensively, we did a great job in the second quarter," Lynx head coach Jason Isaascon said.
"Throughout the first quarter we were able to play at our pace," T.J. head coach Nate Kreifels said. "The second quarter was a completely different story. We turned it over several times, struggled to get stops, and A.L. was in full attack mode.
"I knew we would struggle to match their size and strength but I was hopeful we'd take care of the ball and grind out stops. Second half was more of the same, as we struggled to end possessions with a rebound, while on the offensive end we never were comfortable"
Isaacson credited his charges for spreading the wealth offensively.
"Our kids were unselfish and shared the ball," he said, adding, "T.J. has really improved since our first game, so tip your hat to those kids."
Eleven Lynx that saw action scored, led by Jamison Gruber's game-high 13 points. Josh Dix scored 12, Noah Sandbothe scored 11 and Christian Tidiane scored 10.
Austin Schubert scored nine points to lead T.J. Aiden Flynn added 8.
Next up for A.L. is a regular season game at home against West Des Moines Dowling at 6 p.m. on Thursday
The Jackets play at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Sioux City West in the first round of substate.
"With the regular season complete, we now focus on Sioux City West and competing up there next Monday," Kreifels said.
Abraham Lincoln (16-3) 10 26 21 14 -- 71
Thomas Jefferson (1-20) 9 0 6 13 -- 28
AL: Christian Tidiane 10, Lennx Brown 2, J.R. Knauss 4, Jamison Gruber 13, Josh Dix 12, Eli Lusajo 4, Kelsy Fox 2, Noah Sandbothe 11, Jake Duffey 5, Ben Waugh 4, Lucas Fitch 2.
TJ: Aiden Flynn 8, Austin Schubert 9, Amer Ibar 3, Jayden Kapels 2, Lane Toman 6.