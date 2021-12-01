Area Basketball round-up; AHSTW, Underwood earn first wins

AHSTW 54 Riverside 38- AHSTW girls basketball earned their first win of the season after a solid defensive performance on Tuesday night at home.

The Lady Vike's defense allowed just five first-quarter points, which helped AHSTW build a lead early. By halftime, the Vikes were already up by a dozen, 27-15, and would continue to build the lead more in the third quarter to close the game.

Leading the way for AHSTW was Delaney Goshorn with 23 points, three steals, and eight rebounds. Elly Henderson led the Bulldogs with 13 points, five rebounds, five steals, and three assists.

AHSTW will play at Underwood on Friday at 6 p.m. Riverside will head to East Mills for their next game on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Riverside (0-1) 5 10 7 16 -- 38

AHSTW(1-2) 12 15 12 15 -- 54

Logan-Magnolia 49 Tri-Center 38- A key third quarter helped Logan Magnolia girls basketball defeat the Trojans in Neola on Tuesday night.

After keeping pace with each other in the first half, Lo-Ma outscored TC 19-7 in the third quarter to put away the Trojans and improve to 2-0.

Logan-Magnolia (2-0) 12 11 19 7 -- 54