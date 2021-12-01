Area Basketball round-up; AHSTW, Underwood earn first wins

AHSTW 54 Riverside 38- AHSTW girls basketball earned their first win of the season after a solid defensive performance on Tuesday night at home.
The Lady Vike's defense allowed just five first-quarter points, which helped AHSTW build a lead early. By halftime, the Vikes were already up by a dozen, 27-15, and would continue to build the lead more in the third quarter to close the game.
Leading the way for AHSTW was Delaney Goshorn with 23 points, three steals, and eight rebounds. Elly Henderson led the Bulldogs with 13 points, five rebounds, five steals, and three assists.
AHSTW will play at Underwood on Friday at 6 p.m. Riverside will head to East Mills for their next game on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Riverside (0-1) 5 10 7 16 -- 38
AHSTW(1-2) 12 15 12 15 -- 54
Logan-Magnolia 49 Tri-Center 38- A key third quarter helped Logan Magnolia girls basketball defeat the Trojans in Neola on Tuesday night.
After keeping pace with each other in the first half, Lo-Ma outscored TC 19-7 in the third quarter to put away the Trojans and improve to 2-0.
Logan-Magnolia (2-0) 12 11 19 7 -- 54
Tri-Center (0-2) 9 8 7 14 -- 38
Underwood 70 IKM-Manning 30- After losing their season-opener, Class 2A No. 14 Underwood girls basketball bounced back to defeat IKM-Manning with authority.
After a competitive first quarter, Underwood seized control by outsourcing the Wolves 23-4 to take control of this game early, to win their home opener and first Western Iowa Conference game of the year.
Junior Leah Hall led the Eagles with 18 points, junior Aliyah Humphrey had 17 points, and senior Kendra Kuck had 10 points.
Underwood will host AHSTW for their next game at 6 p.m.
Underwood (1-1) 20 23 17 7 -- 70
IKM-Manning (0-1) 11 4 13 2 -- 30
Vikings roll, Eagles and Trojans win conference openers
AHSTW 81 Riverside 30- Class 1A No. 2 AHSTW boys basketball started the new season on a high note as they beat down Western Iowa Conference foe Riverside on Tuesday at home.
The Vikings outscored the Bulldogs 44-21 in the first half to quickly gain control of this game and then allowed just nine second-half points to the Bulldogs to close the game out.
AHSTW will look to keep things rolling as they travel to Underwood on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Riverside will look to bounce back when they travel to East Mills at 7:30 p.m.
Riverside (0-1) 12 9 9 0 -- 30
AHSTW (1-0) 23 21 26 11 -- 81
Tri-Center 55 Logan-Magnolia 49- After falling behind early in the first quarter, Tri-Center boys basketball rallied back to defeat Logan-Magnolia in Neola on Tuesday.
The Trojans overtook the Panthers after outsourcing them 17-8 in the third quarter and then held on in the fourth quarter to open the season with the win.
Senior Jaxyn Valadez had a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Junior Michael Turner added another 12 points for the Trojans.
Tri-Center will hit the road on Friday to face Audubon at 7:30 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia (0-1) 17 13 8 11 -- 49
Tri-Center (1-0) 8 16 17 14 -- 55
Underwood 65 IKM-Manning 49- Underwood boys basketball held the Wolves to just five points in the first quarter to take control of their first Western Iowa Conference game quickly on Tuesday night on the road.
The Eagles then outscored the Wolves 25-11 in the third quarter to further seize control and improve to 2-0 on the young season.
Sophomore Mason Boothby led Underwood with 17 points, senior Bryce Patton added 16 points, and junior Alex Ravlin scored 13 points.