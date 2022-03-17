Best in the Bluffs: 2022 All-City girls basketball team

It was a solid year for girls basketball in Council Bluffs.

With two teams making it as far as the regional semifinal or further, there was plenty of talent. Here’s a look at the 2022 Daily Nonpareil All-City girls basketball. As always, the team was determined based on input from coaches and Nonpareil sports staff.

The 2022 All-City Girls basketball team:

Lucy Scott, Sophomore, Guard, Lewis Central: Completing her second varsity year, Scott led the Titans in scoring with 11.4 points per game and also led the team with three steals per game and was also named to the Hawkeye 10 all-conference first team, the only underclassmen to receive a first-team honor.

“She was a good contributor as a freshman last year and she stepped up her game this year,” Titans coach Chris Hanafan said. “She had a lot more responsibility, and she was no longer part of the unknown, everyone knew about her and her ability to shoot the basketball. She had to work really hard to get herself open, but her ability to score the basketball is her main weapon and as time went on, the biggest thing she improved on was her ability to play defense which made her a complete player.”

Pearl Reisz, Senior, Guard, St. Albert: Reisz was the lone senior on the Saintes team this year and led the team with 11.4 points per game. She was second on the team with about three steals per game and averaged two assists per game along with three rebounds.

“Pearl led us in scoring and was a real leader as our only senior this year,” Saintes coach Dick Wettengel said. “Pearl was a second-team Hawk 10 choice and did a lot of great things for us over the years and she will be greatly missed next season.”

Brooke Larsen, Freshman, Guard/Forward, Lewis Central: Larsen made her first year in high school a great one being second on the team with 9.8 points per game. Larsen also averaged about six rebounds per game and two assists. Larsen earned a Hawkeye 10 honorable mention as just one of three total freshmen receiving an all-conference honor.

“Having a freshman step into a starting role at the varsity level isn’t always the easiest, but Brooke is so athletic,” Hanafan said. “She’s just going to keep getting better and better. Her ability to jump and run the floor made her a real threat to get to the basket. She’s just a very athletic kid. It’s hard to believe that just a year ago she was playing middle school basketball.”

Bayliee Girres, Senior, Forward, Abraham Lincoln: Girres led all city scorers with 12.8 points per game and also led the Lynx with seven rebounds per game.

“Bayliee has been playing varsity basketball since her freshman year,” Lynx coach Chad Schaa said. “Baylie is a gifted athlete and draws a lot of attention from the opposing teams we see. Baylie is a unique player because she can play any of the positions on the court. When we were pressed, we had Baylie come up to help bring the ball up the court. When we need to go inside, we would post her up. Baylie also was a threat for shooting threes. Defensively, she was one of the leaders in our conference for rebounding and block shots. She has developed into one of the best players in Council Bluffs and our conference.”

Missy Evezic, Senior, Forward, St. Albert: Evezic averaged over 9.2 points per game and also averaged 9.3 rebounds per game, giving major contributions to the Saintes offensively and defensively each game. Evezic earned herself second-team all-conference honors.

“Missy was a force in the middle on both sides of the ball,” Wettengel said. “She hustled every time she was on the floor and was a key contributor in many areas on the team.”

First Off the Bench: Emily Pomernackas, Junior, Guard, Abraham Lincoln: Pomernackas was second on the Lynx team averaging eight points per game. She also averaged three assists, two rebounds, and two to three steals per game.

“Emily has grown so much these past two years,” Schaa said. “Emily was asked to run the point for us, even though her natural position is the wing. Emily was one of our leaders for assists and became a scoring threat this season. Defensively, Emily was also one of the better shot blockers in our conference. Emily is a student of the game. She watches a lot of film and is always looking for ways to make herself and the team better.”

Honorable mention

Abraham Lincoln

Jeena Carle, Junior Guard/ Forward

Jacee Tindall, Senior, Forward

Heartland Christian

Madelyn Jundt, Junior, Guard

Lewis Central

Jordan Petersen, Senior, Forward

Kylee Brown, Junior, Guard/ Forward

St. Albert

Ella Klusman, Sophomore, Guard

Lena Rosloniec, Junior, Forward

Thomas Jefferson

Grace Strong, Sophomore, Guard

Taryn Gant, Sophomore, Guard