The Daily Nonpareil presents its latest All-City Girls Basketball team. With multiple girls earning postseason honors, and three teams finishing the season with winning records, there was once again plenty of talent to choose from.

Per usual, these teams are constructed based on the words of the four city coaches and the nonpareil sports staff. Without further ado, listed below is the 2023 All-City Girls Basketball team.

Lucy Scott, Junior, Guard, Lewis Central: For the second consecutive year, Scott has earned her way onto the all-city team, and for good reason. Scott does a lot of things well on and off the court. Scott was a third-team all-state selection by the Iowa News Writers after averaging a team-leading 14.9 points.

Along with 2.9 steals and 3.2 rebounds per game, Scott contributed in multiple ways each game. She was also a reliable free throw shooter, shooting 87.5%.

“I think her stats speak for themselves and these were accomplished with her being face-guarded and teams running junk defenses against her.” Titans coach Chris Hanafan said.

Emily Pomernackas, Senior, Guard, Abraham Lincoln: Seniors are looked upon to be leaders. Pomernackas was a leader in multiple areas on the court. The senior led the Lynx with 12.5 points per game and led with 3.9 assists per game.

Pomernackas was also among the best free throw shooters with a 76.3 percentage at the line. All things considered, Emily should have a solid career at Bellevue University next year.

“Emily was a silent leader for this team. Her actions on the court showed our younger players what is needed, playing against some high-level competition. All parts of her game have improved over the years, but the one thing that truly improved was taking care of the ball, and finding the open teammates for a better shot.” Lynx coach Chad Schaa said.

Brooke Larsen, Sophomore, Forward, Lewis Central: Larsen has played two seasons at LC and now has earned back-to-back spots on the all-city team. Larsen may be an underclassman on the roster but she played like a leader for the Titans. The sophomore averaged 13.6 points per game, which was second on the team behind Scott.

While Larsen was a leader on the score sheet she also was a great rebounder, leading the Titans with 7.7 per game. She also averaged just under three assists and three steals a game as well. Her next two years should be nothing short of exciting.

Missy Evezic, Junior, Forward/ Center, St. Albert: Evezic is everything you would want in a post player. It didn’t matter if it was offense or defense the junior made big contributions to the team this season. The Junior not only led the Saintes with 13.1 points per game but was also a beast on the boards, collecting 8.5 rebounds per game.

Evezic averaged about three blocks per game. Long story short, Evezic played a huge part in the Saintes’ success.

“She led us in scoring, rebounding, and blocks. Missy was a tough deterrent in the middle for opponents,” Saintes coach Dick Wettengel said.

Jeena Carle, Senior, Forward, Abraham Lincoln: As the season went on, Carle became more and more a part of the offense’s success after already being a key contributor to rebounding the ball. The senior led the Lynx with 6.4 rebounds per game and was second on the team in scoring, averaging 10.7 points per contest.

“All parts of her game improved in her two years of playing varsity. She became one of the better rebounders in the conference, and towards the end of the year, she became a scorer. Jeena always got the assignment to guard the other team's post player, and rarely got into foul trouble. Jeena was one of our hardest workers in practice and games. She will be missed next year, ” Schaa said.

First off the bench: Samara Alcaraz, Senior, Guard/Forward, Thomas Jefferson: In a program that has looked for leaders to build upon. Alcaraz was that player for the Yellow Jackets. Having started all four years for TJ, the senior capped off her career leading the Jackets in multiple categories.

Alcaraz led the Jackets with 8.9 points per game, was second with 4.2 rebounds, and led with 36.6% shooting.

“When you think of what you want our City high school students to represent, she has all of those qualities. She is responsible, hard-working, talented, a sportsman, and a scholar in the classroom. She has been a stable and reliable starter for the TJ program for four years,” Yellow Jackets coach Shelby Graves said. “”

Honorable Mentions

Abraham Lincoln: Hutson Rau, Sophomore; Addie Naughton, Freshman

Lewis Central: Kylee Brown, Senior

St. Albert: Lena Rosloniec, Senior; Lilly Krohn, Junior; Ella Klusman, Junior

Thomas Jefferson: Taryn Gant, Junior; Grace Strong, Junior