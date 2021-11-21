 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bobcats look for improvement
0 comments

Bobcats look for improvement

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Iowa School for the Deaf girls basketball faced a lot of adversity last year and will encounter some uphill battles this season. But head coach Dan Gradoville isn’t letting that damper his excitement for the season.

“I have a great group of kids to work with,” he said. “They are a pleasure to coach. Not sure how competitive we will be. We have a lot to learn and will be at a physical disadvantage in all of our games.”

The Bobcats faced challenges in scheduling games last year during the COVID pandemic and only competed in eight games. ISD went 0-8 in those games.

“We were only able to play eight games last season versus local teams, and finished 0-8,” Gradoville said. “Due to conditions out of my control, our games were not competitive and were frustrating for our players.”

Scheduling has already taken a turn for better this year as Iowa School for the Deaf has been able to add some games against another deaf school.

“As of now, we are scheduled to play against some of our deaf school peers, which my team really looks forward to,” Gradoville said.

Leading the Bobcats is a pair of returning juniors that Gradoville will look to contribute.

“Junior Kalista Nipper is our most experienced returning player,” he said. “Looking for leadership from her as she will probably be surrounded with mostly freshman on the court. Junior Britany Adame is our other returning starter.”

Schedule Friday, Dec. 3, vs WSD

Saturday, Dec. 4, vs KSD

Saturday, Dec. 4, vs MSAD

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 6 p.m., vs Heartland Chrisitan

Thursday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m., at East Mills

Monday, Dec. 13, 5:30 p.m., at Cornerstone Christian

Thursday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m.m vs Metro Warriors

Thursday, Jan. 6, 5:30 p.m., vs TJ Freshmen

Friday, Jan. 7, vs MSD

Saturday, Jan. 8, vs KSD

Tuesday, Jan. 11, 6 p.m. vs Griswold

Tuesday, Jan. 18, 6 p.m., vs Boystown JV

Friday, Jan. 21, TBA, vs Heartland

Saturday, Jan. 22, 1 p.m., MSAD HC

Monday, Jan. 24, 6 p.m., Sidney JV

Thursday, Jan. 27, 6 p.m., Riverside

Monday, Jan. 31, 6 p.m., Cedar Bluff

Fri-Sat, Feb. 10-13, TBA, GPSD at KSD

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reivers weather the Storm
Basketball

Reivers weather the Storm

  • Updated

No. 12 Iowa Western men’s basketball remains undefeated after Saturday’s overtime thriller against Southeast in Beatrice, Nebraska. The Reiver…

Reivers baffle Blue Devils
Basketball

Reivers baffle Blue Devils

  • Updated

The No. 15 Iowa Western women’s basketball team earned a big road win after pulling away from previously unbeaten No. 5 Kansas City Kansas Col…

Reivers double up Bluejays
Basketball

Reivers double up Bluejays

  • Updated

Iowa Western men's basketball improved to 3-0 on the young season after defeating Minnesota West College 100-50 at Reiver Arena on Saturday af…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert