Bobcats look for improvement

Iowa School for the Deaf girls basketball faced a lot of adversity last year and will encounter some uphill battles this season. But head coach Dan Gradoville isn’t letting that damper his excitement for the season.

“I have a great group of kids to work with,” he said. “They are a pleasure to coach. Not sure how competitive we will be. We have a lot to learn and will be at a physical disadvantage in all of our games.”

The Bobcats faced challenges in scheduling games last year during the COVID pandemic and only competed in eight games. ISD went 0-8 in those games.

“We were only able to play eight games last season versus local teams, and finished 0-8,” Gradoville said. “Due to conditions out of my control, our games were not competitive and were frustrating for our players.”

Scheduling has already taken a turn for better this year as Iowa School for the Deaf has been able to add some games against another deaf school.

“As of now, we are scheduled to play against some of our deaf school peers, which my team really looks forward to,” Gradoville said.

Leading the Bobcats is a pair of returning juniors that Gradoville will look to contribute.